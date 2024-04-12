Joaquin Buckley has entered his name into the #UFCStLouis chat.... @Newmansa94 | #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/u3r0iXKJfS

The UFC 300 pre-fight presser was a special occasion to say the least! For the first time in company history, every single fighter scheduled to compete on the card was in attendance and available. That’s a testament to the event’s star power, as even the earliest “Prelim” bout could be headlining the Apex on another evening. There were several big announcements at today’s (April 11, 2024) presser, including some extra juicy bonuses and Mark Coleman receiving the honor of presenting the BMF belt.

That’s a whole lot of fighters sharing the stage, but perhaps there was room for one more? No. 11-ranked Welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley saw opportunity in all the attention! He joined the line to ask UFC CEO Dana White a very public question, requesting (for the second time) the main event slot for UFC St. Louis, which is currently headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento and scheduled to go down on May 11, 2024.

“One more question Dana,” Buckley began. “What’s the word? I ain’t seen you in a minute, New Mansa in the building! The whole crowd has told me man, y’all are coming back to St. Louis, everybody knows the main event ... Derrick Lewis. Hey, we love Derrick Lewis, but he don’t want to fight five rounds Dana! Come on, switch it up and give your boy New Mansa the main event of St. Louis in his home town! Baby let’s go!”

The crowd actually cheered quite strongly in support of Buckley’s request. White gave a chuckle himself, but he was quick to remove himself from the situation rather than acknowledge Buckley’s question directly.

“Thanks for coming out today guys, see you at weigh-ins,” White responded.

Can’t knock a guy for trying? Seeing as the UFC St. Louis card is currently ... not great ... Joaquin Buckley’s presence opposite another ranked Welterweight would only improve the card!

I love watching UFC fights as much as anyone, but they are a hilarious company.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios has officially been rebooked for June 8.

Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell, MMA’s premier brain trust.

RIP Akebono Taro, a Sumo legend who fought everyone from Bob Sapp to Royce Gracie in various combat sports.

Drew 54 million viewers for his kickboxing debut.



Literally the biggest draw of all time and you can't even argue. https://t.co/pRmM7G3B2q — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) April 11, 2024

Amidst all the Flyweight chaos, I hope Kai Kara France gets rebooked versus Manel Kape. It’s the fight to make!

Kai Kara France calls out Manel Kape to fight at #UFC305 in Perth, in August.



“I don’t normally hate anyone, but [Kape] is pretty high on that list.



The way he was talking in the fight, throwing a drink bottle at me. He has this entitlement like the champ. [He’s] just trying to… pic.twitter.com/HeWQbho0kO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 11, 2024

Fans are concerned Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t looking so hot during UFC 300 media. Did he put on too much weight for ever 135-pounds?

Is Figgy drained AF? pic.twitter.com/LHRnmNqsQd — Spectrum MMA (@SpectrumMMA) April 10, 2024

It bothers me when people say that Jiri Prochazka has to change his style to succeed ... he already succeeded! UFC champion! 29-4 professional record with 28 stoppage wins!

• 07/04/2012 ️



• GCF 10 ️



Opponent : Stanislav Futera



Won via KO in the 1st round.pic.twitter.com/5JwsPz9aMd — PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) April 10, 2024

• 14/11/2014 ️



• GCF ccf 5 ️



Opponent : Darko Stosić



Won via TKO in the 1st round.pic.twitter.com/VMr2Z2dOgB — PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) April 10, 2024

• 21/04/2019 ️



• RIZIN 15 ️



Opponent : Muhammed Lawal



Won via TKO in the 3rd round.pic.twitter.com/s4FYYy79Fk — PΛЯIIΛ (@PariiaMMA) April 10, 2024

Amazing to take this kick and then win!

A couple jacked dudes trading heavy hooks!

Brutal first round KO by Isaac Muluh. Took Shadrack Nsua off his feet with a left hook dropped some hammers. #EFC112 pic.twitter.com/rmyUXI5qVW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 11, 2024

