 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 presser to demand main event slot, gets hilariously shut down by Dana White

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The UFC 300 pre-fight presser was a special occasion to say the least! For the first time in company history, every single fighter scheduled to compete on the card was in attendance and available. That’s a testament to the event’s star power, as even the earliest “Prelim” bout could be headlining the Apex on another evening. There were several big announcements at today’s (April 11, 2024) presser, including some extra juicy bonuses and Mark Coleman receiving the honor of presenting the BMF belt.

That’s a whole lot of fighters sharing the stage, but perhaps there was room for one more? No. 11-ranked Welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley saw opportunity in all the attention! He joined the line to ask UFC CEO Dana White a very public question, requesting (for the second time) the main event slot for UFC St. Louis, which is currently headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento and scheduled to go down on May 11, 2024.

“One more question Dana,” Buckley began. “What’s the word? I ain’t seen you in a minute, New Mansa in the building! The whole crowd has told me man, y’all are coming back to St. Louis, everybody knows the main event ... Derrick Lewis. Hey, we love Derrick Lewis, but he don’t want to fight five rounds Dana! Come on, switch it up and give your boy New Mansa the main event of St. Louis in his home town! Baby let’s go!”

The crowd actually cheered quite strongly in support of Buckley’s request. White gave a chuckle himself, but he was quick to remove himself from the situation rather than acknowledge Buckley’s question directly.

“Thanks for coming out today guys, see you at weigh-ins,” White responded.

Can’t knock a guy for trying? Seeing as the UFC St. Louis card is currently ... not great ... Joaquin Buckley’s presence opposite another ranked Welterweight would only improve the card!

Insomnia

I love watching UFC fights as much as anyone, but they are a hilarious company.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios has officially been rebooked for June 8.

Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell, MMA’s premier brain trust.

RIP Akebono Taro, a Sumo legend who fought everyone from Bob Sapp to Royce Gracie in various combat sports.

Amidst all the Flyweight chaos, I hope Kai Kara France gets rebooked versus Manel Kape. It’s the fight to make!

Fans are concerned Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t looking so hot during UFC 300 media. Did he put on too much weight for ever 135-pounds?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

It bothers me when people say that Jiri Prochazka has to change his style to succeed ... he already succeeded! UFC champion! 29-4 professional record with 28 stoppage wins!

Amazing to take this kick and then win!

A couple jacked dudes trading heavy hooks!

Random Land

Anyone up for ice cream?

Midnight Music: Sacramento’s finest! Experimental hip-hop, 2011

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

LIVE! Watch UFC 300 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania