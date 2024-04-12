Watch UFC 200 from start to finish - full event replay | Nunes vs. Tate

As UFC 300 approaches this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s crucial to revisit another monumental pay-per-view (PPV) event in the promotion’s history: UFC 200. Taking place on July 9, 2016, UFC 200 was a landmark occasion that featured some of the biggest names in the sport.

At the heart of UFC 200 was a highly-anticipated rematch between bitter rivals, Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier, for UFC’s Light Heavyweight championship. However, just days before the event, Jones was pulled from the fight because of a potential anti-doping violation, casting a shadow over the event. In his place, Anderson Silva — a former Middleweight champion and mixed martial arts (MMA) legend — stepped up on short notice to face Cormier in a non-title bout. Despite the circumstances, Cormier delivered a dominant performance, out-classing Silva over three rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Another highlight of UFC 200 was the women’s Bantamweight title fight between Miesha Tate vs. Amanda Nunes. Tate — coming off a stunning upset victory over Holly Holm to claim the title (watch highlights) — faced a tough challenge in “Lioness,” a ferocious striker known for her knockout power. In a back-and-forth battle, Nunes proved to be the superior fighter, overwhelming Tate with her aggressive striking and securing a first-round submission victory to capture the women’s Bantamweight belt.

In addition, UFC 200 featured a Heavyweight clash between Brock Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt in a bout that marked Lesnar’s return to the Octagon after a five-year hiatus. Despite concerns about Lesnar’s layoff and Hunt’s formidable striking, Lesnar showcased his trademark wrestling dominance, controlling the fight with his grappling en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Outside of the marquee matchups, UFC 200 also saw several memorable moments, including a thrilling Featherweight bout between Jose Aldo vs. Frankie Edgar for the interim title, which “Scarface” won via unanimous decision.

Despite last-minute changes and insane setbacks, the event delivered unforgettable moments and showcased the talent and determination of the athletes involved. Looking ahead to UFC 300, fans can expect another electrifying showcase of world-class MMA talent and thrilling matchups.

