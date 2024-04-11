 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Godfather! Mark Coleman gets approval to present BMF title to winner at UFC 300

By Drake Riggs
The UFC 300 spectacle is in full effect.

UFC CEO, Dana White, was feeling extra generous at the pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., April 11, 2024). The midway point of the event’s main card features the highly anticipated Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title fight that pits top Lightweight contender and champion, Justin Gaethje, against former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway. Ahead of the bout, Gaethje offered up the idea of boosting the event bonuses to $300,000, which White agreed to.

The pair of thrilling combatants also expressed their interest in having the recently heroic UFC Hall of Famer and former Heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman, present the title on fight night. White had no issue making that request a reality either, saying it was “done” immediately upon request at the presser, as seen in the embedded player above.

Coleman, 59, saved his parents from a house fire last month (March 12, 2024). “The Hammer” fell into critical condition and was on life support thanks to his heroics. In the end, he made the ultimate comeback and was in good condition a few days later.

