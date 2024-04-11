‘It’s done’: Dana White concedes to fighter request for whopping $300,000 performance bonuses at UFC 300

UFC 300 is truly a special one.

Ahead of the historic event this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024), Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, Justin Gaethje, requested the traditional $50,000 Performance and Fight of the Night bonuses to get a boost. How much of a boost did the thrilling Lightweight contender want to see? Well, let’s do a perfectly fitting $300,000 for UFC 300, he said.

The promotion has gone as high as $100,000 bonuses in the past for rare occasions. UFC CEO, Dana White, was pressed at the pre-fight press conference on the matter today (Thurs., April 11, 2024). When asked if he’d increased the bonus number, White responded, asking, “What should I raise it to?” All the fighters on the stage then started to chime in, requesting 300K for 300. On the spot, the boss conceded and made it so, as seen in the embedded player above.

Regarding the BMF champion specifically, Gaethje will defend his title against the former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, in the middle of the UFC 300 main card. To follow the bout, the Light Heavyweight and Strawweight title tilts, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill and Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, close the show.

