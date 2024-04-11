 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler announcement? ‘Iron’ lands in Las Vegas just hours ahead of UFC 300 press conference

“Coming Soon” to a press conference near you?

By Jesse Holland
The (“Iron”) eagle has landed.

No. 6-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler has touched down in Las Vegas just hours ahead of the UFC 300 press conference, going down TONIGHT (Thurs., April 11, 2024) LIVE at 8 p.m. ET RIGHT HERE. Chandler is not scheduled to compete at UFC 300 and if he was part of a teammate’s fight camp, he would have already been shacked up in “Sin City.”

So what gives?

Rumors have been flying around social media that Chandler is going to be on hand for the UFC 300 presser (watch it here), part of a special announcement from UFC CEO Dana White, who may (finally) deliver the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor in June.

Just in time for International Imbecile Fight Week.

Nothing is official at this time and there’s also the possibility that White saves the big announcement for Sat. night’s (April 13) UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast. Or Chandler, who coached opposite McGregor on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), is simply there to attend the most “insane” fight card of the year.

If so, please don’t steal his empty nosebleed seats.

