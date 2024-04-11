Islam Makhachev shuts down mouthy Max Holloway, fact checks Justin Gaethje in championship tweet | UFC 300

For the record: since 2021 I fought 7 times, while Holloway did 5 fights and Justin just 4. Do your homework before talking trash about your champ :)

Islam Makhachev is running out of options.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion was hoping to compete three times in 2024, but the promotion instead booked a “confusing” BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje for the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway showed little sympathy, claiming Makhachev should have fought in February.

“For the record: since 2021 I fought seven times, while Holloway did five fights and Justin just four,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter. “Do your homework before talking trash about your champ.”

Makhachev has not competed since he starched Alex Volkanovski at UFC 294.

A victory over a top contender like Gaethje can open a lot of doors for the Hawaiian, including a title shot against Makhachev. That said, “Blessed” will no doubt face stiff competition from the winner of this fight, also going down at UFC 300.

