Dana White insists he’s not ‘padding’ Bo Nickal’s record at UFC 300 — ‘You come right in and start fighting the best’

UFC CEO Dana White does not pad records or waste time with tune-up fights.

That’s why killers like Mirko Cro Cop, who signed with UFC after winning the PRIDE FC 2006 Open Weight Grand Prix, made his Octagon debut against ... Eddie Sanchez. Similarly, three-time NCAA Division I National Champion Bo Nickal, already 2-0 under the UFC banner with two finishes, has been fighting “the best of the best” from day one.

White breaks it down for Stephen A. Smith on First Take:

“In boxing, the way that it works, you pad these records and get these guys to a certain number where they’re undefeated with so many knockouts — or there was somebody that was great enough to do it, like a Floyd [Mayweather]. There was a guy named Arturo Gatti and he had several losses, yet kept signing massive deals with HBO because what people really want, people want the warriors. The guys who go out and leave it all out there, fight the best, fight the fights that people wanna see.”

Fights like Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Related Bo Nickal Monster Betting Favorite For UFC 300

“Like in the UFC, there’s no padding of records,” White continued. “You come right in and you start fighting the best of the best. If you make it into the Top 10 and into the Top 5, or a world champion, you have run through the gauntlet of the nastiest dudes in the world in your weight class. At the end of the day, what people wanna see are great fights. If you become very special and unique in this sport, like Jon Jones, and become undefeated, then it’s just that much more amazing when it happens.”

Even more amazing when it prints its own money.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.