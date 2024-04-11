Bo Nickal: Betting on me at UFC 300 is ‘just free money at this point’

If you want to watch Bo Nickal’s sixth MMA fight ever, you’re gonna have to shell out good money to see it.

The three-time NCAA Division I champ is already a fixture on UFC pay-per-views, and that didn’t change even when the PPV was UFC 300. The historic April 13 card features the largest assembly of champs past and present in UFC history ... and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage.

That fight sticks out next to all the others, and certainly doesn’t seem to deserve being the curtain jerker for the pay-per-view. But don’t worry. Nickal is convinced it’ll all make sense looking back after he makes his mark in the sport.

“At the end of the day, the UFC made a business decision,” Nickal said at UFC 300 media day. “And it made sense for me to be on the main card. That being said, as far as the opinions of others? They’re not super relevant to me. I feel like those are going to ebb and flow.”

“I’m confident in a year or two once I’ve established myself more and built my reputation in this sport more, that people will think it’s a no-brainer and look back on it and it will make a lot more sense.”

While Nickal has said he feels like Brundage is an ‘appropriate’ step up in competition, he also admitted the wild odds (-2100 Nickal vs. +1100 Brundage) were probably accurate as well.

“Yeah, I think the math checks out, to me,” Nickal said. “If I’m being honest, any number on me is basically just free money at this point. I had some people asking me predictions and things like that for the fight. It’s really tough to predict a fight, but I know I’m gonna win. That’s the one thing I’m really sure of.”

Brundage disagrees, and we’ll see how that goes for him on Saturday night.

