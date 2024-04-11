Watch UFC 100 from start to finish - full event replay | Lesnar vs. Mir 2

As UFC 300 looms large on the mixed martial arts (MMA) horizon this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, it’s fitting to revisit one of the most pivotal events in the promotion’s history: UFC 100.

Held on July 11, 2009, UFC 100 stands as a milestone moment, not just for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but for the entire landscape of the sport.

At the forefront of UFC 100 was the highly anticipated showdown between Heavyweight titans Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir. This rematch carried immense weight — both literally and figuratively — as Lesnar sought redemption for his prior defeat to Mir. The bout unfolded with Lesnar asserting his dominance, showcasing his unparalleled blend of size, athleticism and wrestling prowess. In a definitive display of power, Lesnar secured a second round technical knockout victory, unifying the Heavyweight titles and solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the division.

Another pivotal matchup at UFC 100 featured Welterweight kingpin, Georges St-Pierre, defending his title against Thiago Alves. St-Pierre’s technical mastery was on full display as he systematically dismantled “Pitbull” with his precision striking and relentless wrestling. The fight served as a testament to St-Pierre’s unmatched skill set and strategic brilliance, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

However, UFC 100 wasn’t just about the marquee matchups — it was a showcase of the sport’s raw intensity and unrelenting excitement.

The clash between Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping exemplified this perfectly. Henderson — a decorated veteran known for his thunderous right hand — delivered one of the most iconic knockouts in MMA history, flattening Bisping in the second round with a devastating blow followed by a brutal flying elbow.

It still smarts to this day.

Beyond the Octagon action, UFC 100 also marked a moment of reflection and celebration as the promotion honored its inaugural Hall of Fame class. Pioneering figures such as Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn were rightfully recognized for their contributions to the sport, underscoring the rich history and evolution of MMA.

As we stand on the cusp of UFC 300 (full fight card here), UFC 100 serves as a poignant reminder of the promotion’s journey and evolution. One can’t help but wonder what iconic moments and historic battles await this weekend. So, in the meantime, sit back, relax and enjoy some MMA nostalgia until showtime in “Sin City.”

