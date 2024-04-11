 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aljamain Sterling is jacked ahead of Featherweight debut, see side-by-side pics of dramatic transformation | UFC 300

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 300 is a massive card filled with marquee names and match ups from top-to-bottom. It’s easy for an important narrative to get lost in the mix, simply because there’s so much going on! Former Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling’s move up to Featherweight would typically be high-profile, but his showdown against top contender Calvin Kattar is now in the midst of the “Prelims” position of the card.

Though the official weigh-ins have yet to take place, we’re getting our first glimpses of Sterling at Featherweight as fight week photos release. In his first photoshoot as an 145-pound fighter, “The Funkmaster” is noticeably more muscular than at any point previously. Sterling has always endured a rough cut down to Bantamweight, so it makes sense that he would be able to add weight and muscle quickly once fueling his body properly.

Check out a side-by-side below:

Here’s another couple photos from Sterling’s UFC 300 fight week photoshoot:

UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
UFC Fighter Portraits Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In Sterling’s last bout, he coughed up Bantamweight gold to Sean O’Malley via second-round knockout (watch here). Prior to that defeat, Sterling had won nine straight bouts and defended his Bantamweight crown three times. Meanwhile, Kattar is also looking to rebound from defeat, having most recently come up short versus Arnold Allen due to a sudden knee injury and has been on the mend since.

Think “Funkmaster” is here to stay at 145-pounds?

Insomnia

This is basically how Jiri Prochazka fights, dipping and exploding into punches while moving forward, so ... it sort of makes sense?

I still believe Guram Kutateladze can be a ranked Lightweight.

Max Holloway is one of one and should not be count out against Justin Gaethje.

Common Jim Miller W.

Matt Frevola is looking for a new opponent.

Ciryl Gane denies the ducking accusations and seems to imply his next fight will be for the interim belt.

Jamahal Hill’s footwork isn’t looking great when put under the microscope.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Those left leg kicks to the mid-section were definitely taking effect prior to the KO.

A beautiful high kick KO:

A 17-second knockout!

Random Land

I enjoyed this thread recapping the life and career of Pablo Picasso.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1970

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

