UFC 300 is a massive card filled with marquee names and match ups from top-to-bottom. It’s easy for an important narrative to get lost in the mix, simply because there’s so much going on! Former Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling’s move up to Featherweight would typically be high-profile, but his showdown against top contender Calvin Kattar is now in the midst of the “Prelims” position of the card.

Though the official weigh-ins have yet to take place, we’re getting our first glimpses of Sterling at Featherweight as fight week photos release. In his first photoshoot as an 145-pound fighter, “The Funkmaster” is noticeably more muscular than at any point previously. Sterling has always endured a rough cut down to Bantamweight, so it makes sense that he would be able to add weight and muscle quickly once fueling his body properly.

Check out a side-by-side below:

Those extra ten pounds are showing on Aljamain Sterling #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/fasg1aLIXD — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 10, 2024

Here’s another couple photos from Sterling’s UFC 300 fight week photoshoot:

In Sterling’s last bout, he coughed up Bantamweight gold to Sean O’Malley via second-round knockout (watch here). Prior to that defeat, Sterling had won nine straight bouts and defended his Bantamweight crown three times. Meanwhile, Kattar is also looking to rebound from defeat, having most recently come up short versus Arnold Allen due to a sudden knee injury and has been on the mend since.

Think “Funkmaster” is here to stay at 145-pounds?

Insomnia

This is basically how Jiri Prochazka fights, dipping and exploding into punches while moving forward, so ... it sort of makes sense?

I still believe Guram Kutateladze can be a ranked Lightweight.

Guram Kutateladze training in Dubai ⚔️



( : @guram_dze) pic.twitter.com/GlbzNMft9L — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 10, 2024

Max Holloway is one of one and should not be count out against Justin Gaethje.

Max Holloway fight week is as good a time as ever to remind everyone of his ridiculous striking records.@BlessedMMA is #1 all-time in the #UFC in significant strikes landed & significant strike differential.



In advance of #UFC300, no one comes close in either category. pic.twitter.com/grjmtTaKUa — Nate Latshaw (@NateLatshaw) April 10, 2024

Common Jim Miller W.

Flexing on the entire roster pic.twitter.com/fEnWhWxFd8 — TheSportsAlien (@Sports_Alien_OG) April 10, 2024

Matt Frevola is looking for a new opponent.

MJ pulled out of the fight



All I can control is my preparation for May 11th. Hoping the UFC finds me a worthy adversary.



Full steam ahead ⚔️ #TeamSteam — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) April 8, 2024

Ciryl Gane denies the ducking accusations and seems to imply his next fight will be for the interim belt.

.@AspinallMMA, I never, ever say no to any challenge or any opponent.



Blaydes was never an option.



They said Pavlovich, I said yes.



Don't worry, I'll see you in September, stop tripping @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) April 9, 2024

Jamahal Hill’s footwork isn’t looking great when put under the microscope.

Leaving this here with no explanation pic.twitter.com/mBecsa0QrF — Miguel Class (@MigClass) April 8, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Those left leg kicks to the mid-section were definitely taking effect prior to the KO.

Danny Ramirez ends Richie Palomino with the 2nd round left hook KO to close out the LXF main event. Brutal finishes on this card #LXF15 pic.twitter.com/nZhEmELAZp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 7, 2024

A beautiful high kick KO:

Tyler Hogan did his best Saenchai impersonation by knocking his opponent down with a sweep before KOing him with a head kick seconds later! pic.twitter.com/cYDuNlYH2G — LeonaFan (@Lev_kick) April 7, 2024

A 17-second knockout!

Random Land

I enjoyed this thread recapping the life and career of Pablo Picasso.

Why would someone who could paint the picture on the left choose to paint the picture on the right? pic.twitter.com/S7kxdcIP1J — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) April 8, 2024

But why did he want to paint like a child?



The answer has a lot to do with Picasso himself, but also with the changing world in general... pic.twitter.com/W7JvHIpfKQ — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) April 8, 2024

His famous Weeping Woman was a direct reflection of the trauma of the Spanish Civil war, painted just after the bombing of Guernica. pic.twitter.com/bOrLz1zWpu — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) April 8, 2024

