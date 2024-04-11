Islam Makhachev is currently on a 13-fight win streak, holds the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight championship and has proven to be one of the most dominant fighters in the sport.

But, is he a big star? According to Bobby Green, he can be bigger.

“King” was asked to give his thoughts on the upcoming “BMF” title fight between Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway during UFC 300 Media Day earlier this week. Green was quick to give props to both men, who will collide on UFC 300’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And he was more specific about Holloway, who loves to take risks to enhance his star power ... unlike Makhachev.

“I am happy for both of those guys, those are two of my favorites, true warriors and guys that truly stand on their heels, guys that go out there and put great fights on,” Green said. “Those are brothers of the sport and I am happy for them.

“Max is a perfect example of what my code is, and that is to jump on every opportunity,” Green continued. “When you see us, we are trying to fight as much as we can. We are trying to fight all of the time and stay in front of that before our time is up. So, you have to respect that about him.”

Then Green was just shooting strays toward Makhachev ... again.

“The other guys like Islam, taking their time with stuff,” Green said. “Nah, if you want to be that star, that guy, you have to go out there and take those risks. Guys like Volkanovski, another guy who goes out there and takes those risks.

“And sometimes you may come up short but f—k it, I did what you motherf—kers were too pussy to do,” Green concluded.

Holloway tends to agree.

One of the risks Green is referring to is his willingness to step in to face Makhachev on just two weeks notice back in Feb. 2022 after Beneil Dariush bowed out of the fight with an ankle injury.

Makhachev defeated “King” in the first round (video here).

The Lightweight champion hasn’t competed since he knocked out the aforementioned Volkanovski at UFC 294 in Oct. 2023 (see it again here), his second win over the former Featherweight champion. Interestingly enough, it was a big risk “The Great” took, too, replacing Charles Oliveira on short notice after he withdrew with an injury.

What say you, does Green — who will face Jim Miller at UFC 300 — have a point ... or is Makhachev’s slow and steady pace a smarter approach?

