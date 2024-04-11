UFC 300’s Jamahal Hill unfazed by ‘scary’ Alex Pereira’s impressive resume - ‘Watch what I do to him!’

In his short two-year stint with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Alex Pereira has already amassed a resume that most fighters competing for the organization for years can only dream of.

Not only did he win the Middleweight title in just his fourth fight inside the Octagon by knocking out Israel Adesanya (watch highlights), but he also went on to win the Light Heavyweight strap exactly a year later, knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 (highlights) to claim the vacant strap left behind by an injured Jamahal Hill.

Five months removed from “Poatan’s” latest hardware-winning knockout, he is out to defend his belt against Hill who, like everyone else, is highly-impressed by Pereria’s dazzling combat career. That said, it won’t mean much once the cage door slams shut.

“I did see that he could possibly be an opponent and I was excited for it. I wanted him to win (against Jiri Prochazka). When I got hurt, and I had to give up the belt, I had to see what the best thing that could happen was, because I knew someone else had to win the belt, so who better than Alex to win the belt,” said Hill during a recent media day to promote his upcoming collision against Pereira at UFC 300 this Saturday (April 13, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Ya’ll think he is...and he is, he’s the two-division GLORY champion, two-division UFC champion, kickboxing great, hands of stone, bad man, just a monster, dangerous, scary dude. He’s all those things, but watch what I do to him.”

While Hill’s climb to the top of the 205-pound division didn’t come with as much fan-fair when compared to Pereira’s, he did leave behind a trail of destruction on his road to the title, knocking out the likes of Johnny Walker, Thiago Santos and Ovince Saint Preux, among others.

Still, going toe-to-toe against someone with the striking pedigree the level of Pereira’s is a dangerous game to play. But Hill doesn’t seem too bothered by what’s ahead and is out to stake his claim as the rightful ruler of the 205-pound division with an emphatic win over a “monster” of a man.

