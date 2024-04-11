 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 300 press conference video, LIVE stream updates | Pereira vs. Hill

By Jesse Holland
LIVE: UFC 300 press conference video updates! Tune in TONIGHT (Thurs., April 11, 2024) at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above to watch the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill-led media extravaganza in “Sin City,” held just two days in advance of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat. night (April 13) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Emceed by UFC CEO Dana White, the UFC 300 press conference is expected to feature a bevy of main card attractions, including Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarykyan, among others. Remember too that we’ll have all the corresponding staredowns and face offs posted right here on MMAmania.com just as soon as today’s UFC 300 presser concludes.

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

“Ever since the beginning, UFC has been all about putting on the biggest events,” White said in this uber-slick UFC 300 hype video. “When we put together these major fight cards, the whole world is watching. These are the moments fight fans remember for the rest of their lives. UFC 300 is gonna be one of those events that people are never gonna forget. With the fighters that we have on this card, this has the potential to be the greatest night of fights in the history of combat sports. The greatest night of fights ever assembled.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

