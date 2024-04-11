UFC 300 press conference video, LIVE stream updates | Pereira vs. Hill

LIVE: UFC 300 press conference video updates! Tune in TONIGHT (Thurs., April 11, 2024) at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above to watch the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill-led media extravaganza in “Sin City,” held just two days in advance of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat. night (April 13) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Emceed by UFC CEO Dana White, the UFC 300 press conference is expected to feature a bevy of main card attractions, including Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarykyan, among others. Remember too that we’ll have all the corresponding staredowns and face offs posted right here on MMAmania.com just as soon as today’s UFC 300 presser concludes.

“Ever since the beginning, UFC has been all about putting on the biggest events,” White said in this uber-slick UFC 300 hype video. “When we put together these major fight cards, the whole world is watching. These are the moments fight fans remember for the rest of their lives. UFC 300 is gonna be one of those events that people are never gonna forget. With the fighters that we have on this card, this has the potential to be the greatest night of fights in the history of combat sports. The greatest night of fights ever assembled.”

You can thank Leon Edwards for that.

