Best UFC 300 fighter highlights: Killer knockouts, slick submissions | Pt. 3

Everyone loves finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA), whether they’re flat-lining knockouts or sneaky strangulations. The historic UFC 300 will take place this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view (PPV) card features fighters who have had some of the most memorable finishes in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.
Alex Pereira
Opponent: Sean Strickland
Event: UFC 276
While Alex Pereira’s title-winning knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 had much larger stakes (watch highlights), his icing of Sean Strickland at UFC 276 back in 2022 was downright nasty. It was Strickland’s second knockout loss, but his first-ever at Middleweight.
This finish brings me an indescribable amount of joy pic.twitter.com/comzYCXN1o— jermaine✊ (@goetballer) January 15, 2023
Jamahal Hill
Opponent: Johnny Walker
Event: UFC Vegas 48
In the cherry-popping UFC main event for Jamahal Hill — who looks to reclaim his vacated 205-pound crown at the expense of “Poatan” — he came up big, knocking Johnny Walker unconscious with a vicious right hand that turned the Brazilian into a “meme.” It was absolutely brutal.
Two years ago today, Jamahal Hill slept Johnny Walker pic.twitter.com/AwJA98KZpZ— MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 19, 2024
Zhang Weili
Opponent: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Event: UFC 275
While it would be easy to include any of her championship-claiming victories on this list, her spinning backfist knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk ultimately earned the spot because it was brutal (watch it) ... and Jedrzejczyk retired from the sport afterward.
Your final nominee for #UFCHonors Fan Choice KO of the Year - @MMAWeili's sensational spinning back fist from #UFC275!— UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2022
[ #UFCHonors | Presented By @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/E4crwWTE2w
Yan Xiaonan
Opponent: Jessica Andrade
Event: UFC 288
Yan Xiaonan had never scored a UFC finish in nine attempts inside the Octagon, but that all changed in her tenth fight in the promotion when she stopped former women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade. The emphatic win earned Xiaonan her title shot at UFC 300.
2023 May #UFC impressive knockout— underdog para siempre (@Perrito06046799) January 8, 2024
Yan Xiaonan vs Jessica Andrade
UFC 288 in #Newark New Jersey
Straw weight division
pic.twitter.com/gMW3tOSl19
Justin Gaethje
Opponent: Dustin Poirier
Event: UFC 291
When 20 of 25 wins come by way of knockout, it can be challenging to pick the best one. However, revenge knockouts always rise to the top, which is exactly what happened in Salt Lake City, Utah, at UFC 291 just last year. Gaethje exacted revenge on Dustin Poirier, knocking out “The Diamond” cold with a high kick from Hades (watch highlights).
BMF Part 2 took place at #UFC291— UFC (@ufc) January 7, 2024
Dustin Poirier vs @Justin_Gaethje pic.twitter.com/RHic28vw6F
Max Holloway
Opponent: Akira Corassani
Event: UFC Fight Night 53
It was hard not to go with Max Holloway finishing Jose Aldo (twice) or retiring “The Korean Zombie;” however, his knockout of Akira Corassani is too violent not to showcase. Indeed, Holloway crushed Corassani in his home country of Sweden, notching the fourth victory of his legendary 13-fight win streak.
One of my favorite Max Holloway knockouts against Akira Corassani.— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 12, 2021
Oct. 4, 2014.https://t.co/MUDPAn8gJL
Charles Oliveira
Opponent: Michael Chandler
Event: UFC 262
Charles Oliveira has 20 finishes in UFC ... and they all are fantastic; however, his stoppage of Michael Chandler stands out the most just because he claimed UFC Lightweight gold after ups and downs for several years. Indeed, at UFC 262 back in May 2021, “Do Bronx” fought through adversity yet again to stop “Iron” with punches (watch highlights).
Charles Oliveira’s second round TKO against Michael Chandler.— The Combat Sports Matrixer (@TheCSMatrixer) April 8, 2024
Before this fight, many critics doubted Oliveira's ability to win, despite his eight-fight win streak. However, with this finish, he proved them all wrong and finally became the champion.#UFC #UFC300 #MMA pic.twitter.com/k93M5F8xhm
Arman Tsarukyan
Opponent: Beneil Dariush
Event: UFC Austin
In his second UFC main event, Arman Tsarukyan absolutely demolished Beneil Dariush to earn a shot at Oliveira for the No. 1 contender position in the Lightweight division (watch highlights).
Arman Tsarukyan’s first round KO against Beneil Dariush.— The Combat Sports Matrixer (@TheCSMatrixer) April 8, 2024
This finish is significant for Arman's career, as it's the first time he’s finished a top-tier opponent in his division.#UFC #UFC300 #MMA pic.twitter.com/BsOmBpstCa
Bo Nickal
Opponent: John Noland
Event: iKon FC 3
Bo Nickal has just five fights and five finishes — two of them in UFC and two of them on Contender Series. His first fight took place at iKon FC 3, knocking out his opponent in just 38 seconds. Yes, it wasn’t the greatest opponent (who is?), but it is his best highlight (watch it).
WHAT A DEBUT FOR BO NICKAL pic.twitter.com/4DSelCdYWW— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 4, 2022
Cody Brundage
Opponent: Zachary Reese
Event: UFC Austin
All of Cody Brundage’s finishes in UFC are fun to watch (win or lose); however, his last stoppage is as good as it gets ... a brutal slam knockout!
ANOTHER SLAM KO #UFCAUSTIN pic.twitter.com/QvcQAa4LtW— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 2, 2023
