 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best UFC 300 fighter highlights: Killer knockouts, slick submissions | Pt. 3

UFC 300 features 13 bouts, 26 athletes ... and just one Octagon debut. These experienced fighters were hand-picked for their dynamic abilities. And we plan to showcase each one before showtime in “Sin City” — here’s our third (and final) installment of our three-part, highlight-reel series.

By Alexander Behunin
/ new

Everyone loves finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA), whether they’re flat-lining knockouts or sneaky strangulations. The historic UFC 300 will take place this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view (PPV) card features fighters who have had some of the most memorable finishes in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Checkout Part 3 (of 3) for the best finishes from every fighter competing at UFC 300 (full card here).

PART ONE | PART TWO | PART THREE

MMA: JUL 02 UFC 276

Alex Pereira

Opponent: Sean Strickland
Event: UFC 276

While Alex Pereira’s title-winning knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 had much larger stakes (watch highlights), his icing of Sean Strickland at UFC 276 back in 2022 was downright nasty. It was Strickland’s second knockout loss, but his first-ever at Middleweight.

UFC Fight Night: Walker v Hill

Jamahal Hill

Opponent: Johnny Walker
Event: UFC Vegas 48

In the cherry-popping UFC main event for Jamahal Hill — who looks to reclaim his vacated 205-pound crown at the expense of “Poatan” he came up big, knocking Johnny Walker unconscious with a vicious right hand that turned the Brazilian into a “meme.” It was absolutely brutal.

UFC 275: Zhang v Jedrzejczyk 2

Zhang Weili

Opponent: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Event: UFC 275

While it would be easy to include any of her championship-claiming victories on this list, her spinning backfist knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk ultimately earned the spot because it was brutal (watch it) ... and Jedrzejczyk retired from the sport afterward.

UFC 288: Andrade v Yan

Yan Xiaonan

Opponent: Jessica Andrade
Event: UFC 288

Yan Xiaonan had never scored a UFC finish in nine attempts inside the Octagon, but that all changed in her tenth fight in the promotion when she stopped former women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade. The emphatic win earned Xiaonan her title shot at UFC 300.

UFC 291: Poirier v Gaethje 2

Justin Gaethje

Opponent: Dustin Poirier
Event: UFC 291

When 20 of 25 wins come by way of knockout, it can be challenging to pick the best one. However, revenge knockouts always rise to the top, which is exactly what happened in Salt Lake City, Utah, at UFC 291 just last year. Gaethje exacted revenge on Dustin Poirier, knocking out “The Diamond” cold with a high kick from Hades (watch highlights).

BOX-SWEDEN-UFC-MMA

Max Holloway

Opponent: Akira Corassani
Event: UFC Fight Night 53

It was hard not to go with Max Holloway finishing Jose Aldo (twice) or retiring “The Korean Zombie;” however, his knockout of Akira Corassani is too violent not to showcase. Indeed, Holloway crushed Corassani in his home country of Sweden, notching the fourth victory of his legendary 13-fight win streak.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira

Opponent: Michael Chandler
Event: UFC 262

Charles Oliveira has 20 finishes in UFC ... and they all are fantastic; however, his stoppage of Michael Chandler stands out the most just because he claimed UFC Lightweight gold after ups and downs for several years. Indeed, at UFC 262 back in May 2021, “Do Bronx” fought through adversity yet again to stop “Iron” with punches (watch highlights).

MMA: DEC 02 UFC Fight Night

Arman Tsarukyan

Opponent: Beneil Dariush
Event: UFC Austin

In his second UFC main event, Arman Tsarukyan absolutely demolished Beneil Dariush to earn a shot at Oliveira for the No. 1 contender position in the Lightweight division (watch highlights).

UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez

Bo Nickal

Opponent: John Noland
Event: iKon FC 3

Bo Nickal has just five fights and five finishes — two of them in UFC and two of them on Contender Series. His first fight took place at iKon FC 3, knocking out his opponent in just 38 seconds. Yes, it wasn’t the greatest opponent (who is?), but it is his best highlight (watch it).

UFC Fight Night: Reese v Brundage

Cody Brundage

Opponent: Zachary Reese
Event: UFC Austin

All of Cody Brundage’s finishes in UFC are fun to watch (win or lose); however, his last stoppage is as good as it gets ... a brutal slam knockout!

LIVE! Watch UFC 300 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania