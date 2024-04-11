Best UFC 300 fighter highlights: Killer knockouts, slick submissions | Pt. 3

Everyone loves finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA), whether they’re flat-lining knockouts or sneaky strangulations. The historic UFC 300 will take place this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view (PPV) card features fighters who have had some of the most memorable finishes in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Checkout Part 3 (of 3) for the best finishes from every fighter competing at UFC 300 (full card here).

Alex Pereira

Opponent: Sean Strickland

Event: UFC 276

While Alex Pereira’s title-winning knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 had much larger stakes (watch highlights), his icing of Sean Strickland at UFC 276 back in 2022 was downright nasty. It was Strickland’s second knockout loss, but his first-ever at Middleweight.

This finish brings me an indescribable amount of joy pic.twitter.com/comzYCXN1o — jermaine✊ (@goetballer) January 15, 2023

Jamahal Hill

Opponent: Johnny Walker

Event: UFC Vegas 48

In the cherry-popping UFC main event for Jamahal Hill — who looks to reclaim his vacated 205-pound crown at the expense of “Poatan” — he came up big, knocking Johnny Walker unconscious with a vicious right hand that turned the Brazilian into a “meme.” It was absolutely brutal.

Two years ago today, Jamahal Hill slept Johnny Walker pic.twitter.com/AwJA98KZpZ — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 19, 2024

Zhang Weili

Opponent: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Event: UFC 275

While it would be easy to include any of her championship-claiming victories on this list, her spinning backfist knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk ultimately earned the spot because it was brutal (watch it) ... and Jedrzejczyk retired from the sport afterward.

Yan Xiaonan

Opponent: Jessica Andrade

Event: UFC 288

Yan Xiaonan had never scored a UFC finish in nine attempts inside the Octagon, but that all changed in her tenth fight in the promotion when she stopped former women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade. The emphatic win earned Xiaonan her title shot at UFC 300.

2023 May #UFC impressive knockout

Yan Xiaonan vs Jessica Andrade

UFC 288 in #Newark New Jersey

Straw weight division



pic.twitter.com/gMW3tOSl19 — underdog para siempre (@Perrito06046799) January 8, 2024

Justin Gaethje

Opponent: Dustin Poirier

Event: UFC 291

When 20 of 25 wins come by way of knockout, it can be challenging to pick the best one. However, revenge knockouts always rise to the top, which is exactly what happened in Salt Lake City, Utah, at UFC 291 just last year. Gaethje exacted revenge on Dustin Poirier, knocking out “The Diamond” cold with a high kick from Hades (watch highlights).

Max Holloway

Opponent: Akira Corassani

Event: UFC Fight Night 53

It was hard not to go with Max Holloway finishing Jose Aldo (twice) or retiring “The Korean Zombie;” however, his knockout of Akira Corassani is too violent not to showcase. Indeed, Holloway crushed Corassani in his home country of Sweden, notching the fourth victory of his legendary 13-fight win streak.

One of my favorite Max Holloway knockouts against Akira Corassani.

Oct. 4, 2014.https://t.co/MUDPAn8gJL — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 12, 2021

Charles Oliveira

Opponent: Michael Chandler

Event: UFC 262

Charles Oliveira has 20 finishes in UFC ... and they all are fantastic; however, his stoppage of Michael Chandler stands out the most just because he claimed UFC Lightweight gold after ups and downs for several years. Indeed, at UFC 262 back in May 2021, “Do Bronx” fought through adversity yet again to stop “Iron” with punches (watch highlights).

Charles Oliveira’s second round TKO against Michael Chandler.



Before this fight, many critics doubted Oliveira's ability to win, despite his eight-fight win streak. However, with this finish, he proved them all wrong and finally became the champion.#UFC #UFC300 #MMA pic.twitter.com/k93M5F8xhm — The Combat Sports Matrixer (@TheCSMatrixer) April 8, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan

Opponent: Beneil Dariush

Event: UFC Austin

In his second UFC main event, Arman Tsarukyan absolutely demolished Beneil Dariush to earn a shot at Oliveira for the No. 1 contender position in the Lightweight division (watch highlights).

Arman Tsarukyan’s first round KO against Beneil Dariush.



This finish is significant for Arman's career, as it's the first time he’s finished a top-tier opponent in his division.#UFC #UFC300 #MMA pic.twitter.com/BsOmBpstCa — The Combat Sports Matrixer (@TheCSMatrixer) April 8, 2024

Bo Nickal

Opponent: John Noland

Event: iKon FC 3

Bo Nickal has just five fights and five finishes — two of them in UFC and two of them on Contender Series. His first fight took place at iKon FC 3, knocking out his opponent in just 38 seconds. Yes, it wasn’t the greatest opponent (who is?), but it is his best highlight (watch it).

WHAT A DEBUT FOR BO NICKAL pic.twitter.com/4DSelCdYWW — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 4, 2022

Cody Brundage

Opponent: Zachary Reese

Event: UFC Austin

All of Cody Brundage’s finishes in UFC are fun to watch (win or lose); however, his last stoppage is as good as it gets ... a brutal slam knockout!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.