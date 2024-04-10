UFC 300’s Max Holloway uncertain ‘questionable’ Ilia Topuria would fight him: ‘The man keeps talking’

Max Holloway is in arguably the most luxurious position among all the fighters set to compete at UFC 300 this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024).

The best is “Blessed,” baby. A win over Justin Gaethje inside the T-Mobile Arena would not only be Holloway’s first UFC win at 155 pounds, but would crown him as the third Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion. The former Featherweight titleholder would also become an automatic top Lightweight contender with the potential to fight for the division’s undisputed title.

In victory or defeat against Gaethje, Holloway will have the likely option to challenge for Featherweight gold whenever he pleases, riding a two-fight winning streak (25-7 overall). At 145 pounds, the Hawaiian has only lost to Alexander Volkanovski, who was recently dethroned by Ilia Topuria via a second round knockout (watch highlights) at UFC 298 in February 2024.

“In this sport, having options is always good,” Holloway said at UFC 300 media day of a title shot against Topuria. “First things first is Justin Gaethje, but there’s a fun fight down there. The man keeps talking and I keep hearing, you know? My only advice to that guy is when the contract come up, sign the dotted line, don’t make no excuses.”

The departure from Volkanovski atop the division’s peak was huge for Holloway after his losses in their trilogy. He’s knocked off all comers outside of those tilts, and along the way, Topuria could have been one, according to the 32-year-old legend.

“Questionable. That’s it,” Holloway said. “Questionable. That guy, everybody keeps asking me what do I think of Topuria. He’s questionable. I’ll fight him. You go ask him that question. Ask him that question about me. At the end of the day, UFC — I always wanted to fight for the title, I always want to do this, a lot of contenders they gave me. They gave me a lot of up-and-coming contenders, and then there was one that didn’t come up towards my way. So, you can ask UFC about that. You can ask him the question.”

