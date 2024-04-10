Kayla Harrison ‘already having fun’ despite brutal bantamweight cut for UFC 300 — ‘My weight is good’

Two-time PFL champion and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison, a former lightweight who’s dabbled at 145 pounds, will need to cut all the way down to bantamweight in order to battle Holly Holm as part of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, “dialed in” for Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“My weight is good,” Harrison said during the UFC 300 media day. “Everything is dialed in. I have a superb team behind me. Eric Pena, the UFC PI has been helping out, my chef and nutritionist Dara has been making ridiculously delicious meals. I’ve been disciplined and dedicated, and it’s going to show.”

What a difference a few weeks makes.

Harrison, 33, finished up her career in PFL with a unanimous decision victory over UFC veteran Aspen Ladd. The Olympic gold medalist spent the majority of her career inside the SmartCage, racking up a 16-1 record with 12 finishes. As for Holm, now 42, her record stands at 15-6 (1 NC) after a “No Contest” opposite Mayra Bueno Silva.

“I mean, I’m already having fun,” Harrison continued. “The hay is in the barn, the work is done. I get to do this. This is a thing that I chose to do. I’m not sitting behind a desk. I’m not a nurse, a doctor, I’m not a lawyer. This is my job. I’m a fighter and this is what I chose to do, and I’m very blessed to do it, even the sh*tty parts. It’s all part of the journey, and it’s all shaping me and molding me into the best version of myself. So this is all fun for me.”

Just don’t expect UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington to share her joy.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.