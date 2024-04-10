 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arman Tsarukyan trash talking Charles Oliveira because ‘Do Bronx’ won’t promote UFC 300, clears air on Kayla Harrison drama

By Jesse Holland
/ new
MMA: SEP 15 UFC Vegas 37 Media Day Photo by Diego Ribas/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and red-hot Russian bruiser Arman Tsarukyan will collide in a No. 1 contender fight (thanks to Justin Gaethje) on the UFC 300 pay-per-view main card on Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But Oliveira hasn't done much in the way of pre-fight promotion.

That’s why Tsarukyan has been carrying the load, at least in terms of trash talk, but that doesn’t mean “Ahalkalakets” believes Oliveira is a “quitter.”

“Former champion can’t be like this,” Tsarukyan said during the UFC 300 media day. “He was former champion and he defend titles, quitter guys can’t be champion. I gotta talk about him because he doesn’t talk about me. I gotta talk about him. I wanna get more people to watch this fight. That’s why I gotta say something about him. I’m just trying to get more fans to watch this fight.”

Tsarukyan also cleared the air on the Kayla Harrison drama from last month’s fan Q&A.

“We talked to each other after that,” Tsarukyan said. “She understood what I meant and now we’re good.”

Tsarukyan (21-3) dropped a decision to Islam Makhachev in his UFC debut back in early 2019. In the years that followed, “Ahalkalakets” compiled an 8-1 record, which includes his first-round destruction of Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin. That performance was good enough to land Tsarukyan at No. 4 in the official lightweight rankings.

As for Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC), he coughed up the strap to Makhachev in the UFC 280 headliner back in late 2022. After disposing of the aforementioned Dariush at UFC 289 to get himself back into the lightweight title hunt, a late cut in training camp bounced “Do Bronx” from his Makhachev rematch at UFC 294.

One final hurdle to clear for the next 155-pound title shot.

LIVE! Watch UFC 300 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BIGGEST, BADDEST COMBAT SPORTING EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 13, 2024, staging the 300th pay-per-view (PPV) event since its inception in 1993. Alex Pereira will put his 205-pound belt on the line in UFC 300’s main event against returning former division roost-ruler, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 300’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang, will defend against top-ranked contender, Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje puts his “Baddest Motherf—ker” gimmick belt on the line against former Featherweight deity, Max Holloway, in an all-action Lightweight showdown. UFC 300’s blockbuster PPV main card (see it here) will also feature Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. All that and so much more! UFC 300 start time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (Prelims) and 10 p.m. ET (PPV).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania