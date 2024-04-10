Dricus Du Plessis claims he would ‘smoke’ Alex Pereira, roots for double knockout in UFC 300 main event

Why does Alex Pereira hate Dricus Du Plessis?

Probably because “Poatan” knows he would get smoked by the current middleweight champion. That’s according to “Stillknocks,” who told Shadow Banned that Pereira is still salty after Du Plessis defeated middleweight bestie Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Sounds like “DDP” won’t be getting a Christmas card from Jamahal Hill, either.

“Okay, both of them don’t like me, I’ve realized, so I would love a double knockout,” Du Plessis said. “Oh, Pereira, obviously because I would smoke his ass ... and I beat his boy Strickland. Alex is big, Alex hits hard, times have changed, man. That’s going to be a very interesting fight. I love the fight, I love the fight.”

Pereira and Hill will headline UFC 300 on Sat. night (April 13) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Poatan” putting his 205-pound title on the line. The victor is expected to face off against the winner of this light heavyweight title eliminator, also at UFC 300.

Du Plessis captured the middleweight crown by outlasting Strickland on the judges’ scorecards. That said, not everyone is convinced “Stillknocks” is the rightful champion, which may (or may not) be proven when “DDP” (eventually) fights Israel Adesanya.

