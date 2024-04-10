LIVE: UFC 300 media day video stream! Tune in TODAY (Weds., April 10, 2024) at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above to watch the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill-led media day extravaganza in “Sin City,” held in advance of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat. night (April 13) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today’s UFC 300 media day is also expected to feature a bevy of main card attractions, including Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarykyan, among others.

Check out the complete UFC 300 media day lineup below:

Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight champion

Jamahal Hill – No. 1 UFC light heavyweight

Zhang Weili – UFC women’s strawweight champion

Yan Xiaonan – No. 1 UFC women’s strawweight

Justin Gaethje – UFC BMF champion, No. 2 UFC lightweight

Max Holloway – No. 2 UFC featherweight

Charles Oliveira – No. 1 UFC lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan – No. 4 UFC lightweight

Bo Nickal – UFC middleweight

Cody Brundage – UFC middleweight

Jiri Prochazka – No. 2 UFC light heavyweight

Aleksander Rakic – No. 5 UFC light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar – No. 8 UFC UFC featherweight

Aljamain Sterling – No. 2 UFC bantamweight

Holly Holm – No. 5 UFC women’s bantamweight

Kayla Harrison – UFC women’s bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff – No. 13 UFC featherweight

Diego Lopes – UFC featherweight

Jalin Turner – No. 10 UFC lightweight

Renato Moicano – No. 13 UFC lightweight

Jessica Andrade – No. 4 UFC women’s strawweight

Marina Rodriguez – No. 6 UFC women’s strawweight

Bobby Green – No. 14 UFC lightweight

Jim Miller – UFC lightweight

Deiveson Figueiredo – No. 8 UFC bantamweight

Cody Garbrandt – UFC bantamweight

