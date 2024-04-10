LIVE: UFC 300 media day video stream! Tune in TODAY (Weds., April 10, 2024) at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above to watch the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill-led media day extravaganza in “Sin City,” held in advance of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat. night (April 13) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today’s UFC 300 media day is also expected to feature a bevy of main card attractions, including Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarykyan, among others.
Check out the complete UFC 300 media day lineup below:
Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight champion
Jamahal Hill – No. 1 UFC light heavyweight
Zhang Weili – UFC women’s strawweight champion
Yan Xiaonan – No. 1 UFC women’s strawweight
Justin Gaethje – UFC BMF champion, No. 2 UFC lightweight
Max Holloway – No. 2 UFC featherweight
Charles Oliveira – No. 1 UFC lightweight
Arman Tsarukyan – No. 4 UFC lightweight
Bo Nickal – UFC middleweight
Cody Brundage – UFC middleweight
Jiri Prochazka – No. 2 UFC light heavyweight
Aleksander Rakic – No. 5 UFC light heavyweight
Calvin Kattar – No. 8 UFC UFC featherweight
Aljamain Sterling – No. 2 UFC bantamweight
Holly Holm – No. 5 UFC women’s bantamweight
Kayla Harrison – UFC women’s bantamweight
Sodiq Yusuff – No. 13 UFC featherweight
Diego Lopes – UFC featherweight
Jalin Turner – No. 10 UFC lightweight
Renato Moicano – No. 13 UFC lightweight
Jessica Andrade – No. 4 UFC women’s strawweight
Marina Rodriguez – No. 6 UFC women’s strawweight
Bobby Green – No. 14 UFC lightweight
Jim Miller – UFC lightweight
Deiveson Figueiredo – No. 8 UFC bantamweight
Cody Garbrandt – UFC bantamweight
Today’s UFC 300 media day lineup is STACKED.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.
