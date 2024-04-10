Is Jamahal Hill bigger than Alex Pereira? Watch UFC 300 headliners collide in surprise backstage video

CHAMA @AlexPereiraUFC and @JamahalH come face-to-face for the first time on Fight Week ‍ #UFC300 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/YE2dxbXAhb

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal Hill crossed paths backstage ahead of their UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, which takes place this Sat. night (April 13, 2024) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fortunately, no water bottles were harmed during their encounter.

Related Hill Strategizing With Adesanya Ahead Of UFC 300

In fact, the fan in “Sweet Dreams” bubbled to the surface and Hill was able to get an autograph from his Brazilian rival. It was all very respectful from start to finish, though you can expect the pleasantries to end once the cage door closes on fight night.

Fans on social media were surprised by the size of Hill.

—Finally, an opponent that makes Pereira look kind of undersized. Jamahal’s definitely a future heavyweight.

—Alex really never smaller than anyone? Wtf type of genetics are those? Sheesh.

—Jamahal is a massive lhw my god.

—Jamahal is not making weight.

Hill previously teased a move to heavyweight in this warning to Tom Aspinall.

Pereira, 36, is hoping to defend his light heavyweight title in such a dominant fashion that he’s healthy enough to compete atop the UFC 301 fight card just a few weeks later, where “Poatan” will have the opportunity to perform in front of his hometown fans. According to the Brazilian, the 32 year-old Hill does not even rank in his division Top 3.

We’ll find out who’s right (and who’s wrong) in just a few days.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 300 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the UFC 300 PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 300: “Pereira vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive UFC 300 event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.