Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight king Islam Makhachev isn’t impressed with the Lightweight booking between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300. Makhachev labeled the bout useless on social media, and his team has also questioned the promotion’s decision, which is holding up a possible title contender in Gaethje.

Makhachev has struggled to get a title defense booked in 2024. He wants to fight three times this year, but nothing has materialized. As a result of top contenders Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan all being booked at UFC 300, he’s turned to Dustin Poirier as a possible option for his planned June return to action. Maybe if Gaethje had passed on the “Blessed” showdown, it would be him fighting the Russian in June?

It’s certainly a risk fighting Holloway.

For his part, however, the Hawaiian takes issue with Makhachev’s critique. According to Holloway, there’s been ample time for Makhachev to return to action since his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in October 2023. Holloway points out that the Australian managed to get back in the cage in February, and he’s the guy who got knocked out!

“I saw Islam talk about, ‘oh, this fight makes no sense and blah, blah, blah’. I’m like brother, you should’ve fought Justin in February,” Holloway said on the MIGHTYcast with Demetrious Johnson (via Sports Keeda). “Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast and fight in February? I mean, you were healthy. You should’ve turned around and came [back in] February. Everybody knows you can’t fight in Ramadan and that’s why they couldn’t do the fight on 300 with Leon [Edwards] or he couldn’t get another fight, but he’s complaining like ‘I can’t get fights’.”

He continued, “I’m like it’s because you’re only fighting around the times you want to fight. It’s not you can’t get fights. You’re just not taking the fights that are offered because of certain things that are going on. If he really wanted to fight, I thought he would’ve turned around and fought in February. It made no sense to make the guy who just got a brutal knockout to turn around and fight in February.”

Given Holloway’s propensity for fighting often and Lightweight title goals, perhaps it could be Holloway filling in two months from now if he’s victorious at UFC 300.

What are your favorite of the special UFC 300 fight shorts?

These UFC 300 fight shorts are UNREAL #UFC300 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/dtP2C5RP4R — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 9, 2024

21 gun salute to “The Pleasure Man,” whose UFC fights were certainly amusing at the very least.

❌ Fighter removed: Anton Turkalj — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) April 9, 2024

Cesar Almeida is getting a big step up in competition after his recent knockout win (watch here), but it’s a good style match up for the pro kickboxer!

Ominous words from UFC Flyweight Cody Durden ...

I know who I am, I would never jeopardize my family’s only income. The truth will come out. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) April 7, 2024

There is only one Jiri Prochazka.

Inside Everybody, even in every thing, there is sacred silence. The Source.

And the choice is still here, in every moment, you can follow the true way. Your way. Our way.

//\\

WIN

NOW

HERE over Weakness, over the Ego. Flow baby. ️⚡️ ️ pic.twitter.com/8zIwdVtfXv — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) April 8, 2024

A look into the Islam Makhachev training camp:

Khabib training Islam and Usman. Iron sharpens iron pic.twitter.com/mHuoncxaol — igor (@ukraniandream) April 7, 2024

In case you needed further convincing that Jim Miller is a legend!

Joe Rogan explaining how Jim Miller missed weight willingly in order to save his fight with former welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves, who grossly missed the lightweight limit at UFC 205…



Reason no. 1,214 why Jim Miller is a badass. pic.twitter.com/uoJ2jTXGaX — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) April 8, 2024

Anything can happen late in a fight when both guys are feeling it!

Bakhram Murtazaliev makes a tremendous comeback, six minutes from a for sure decision loss to score an 11th round TKO over Jack Culcay to win the vacant IBF super welterweight title.

pic.twitter.com/l64FBsQ6Zp — (@DiariosJournals) April 6, 2024

Kayla Harrison has to win this weekend to redeem Judo from this display.

Judo champion in the Czech Republic just KO’d herself into the cage pic.twitter.com/TXyaajPetC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 6, 2024

A rather violent KO from the Brazilian regional scene:

Last one. Flávio Pina folds Thalyson Silva with a left hand bomb and a series of right hands at ABCF Fight 26. First round KO pic.twitter.com/iraQhiyFC5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 7, 2024

