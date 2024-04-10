Everyone loves finishes in mixed martial arts (MMA), whether they’re flat-lining knockouts or sneaky strangulations. The historic UFC 300 will take place this weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view (PPV) card features fighters who have had some of the most memorable finishes in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Jiri Prochazka

Opponent: Dominick Reyes

Event: UFC Vegas 25

Following his excellent Octagon debut in which Jiri Prochazka — who looks to get back on track at the expense of Aleksandar Rakic this weekend — starched Volkan Oezdemir, Prochazka was awarded a UFC main event against former Light Heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes. And he turned heads with a brutal spinning back elbow knockout.

2 years ago today, Jiri Prochazka knocked out Dominick Reyes with a spinning back elbowhttps://t.co/uTxTQortkv — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 1, 2023

Aleksandar Rakic

Opponent: Jimi Manuwa

Event: UFC Fight Night 153

Very few knockouts are seared into my brain, but when Aleksandar Rakic flatlined Jimi Mauwa in Sweden with a devastating head kick five years ago, my jaw dropped. The way Manuwa landed was beyond brutal, especially with his head bouncing off the canvas. “Poster Boy” retired two days after the fight.

Calvin Kattar

Opponent: Jeremy Stephens

Event: UFC 249

When the world was on lockdown and needed violence, Calvin Kattar — who welcomes former Bantamweight roost-ruler, Aljamain Sterling, to the Featherweight ranks — delivered in spades when he absolutely steamrolled Jeremy Stephens with a brutal elbow.

Calvin Kattar’s BRUTAL hellbow vs Jeremy Stephens pic.twitter.com/bQMCbuvj48 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 9, 2021

Aljamain Sterling

Opponent: Cory Sandhagen

Event: UFC 250

Less than one month after Kattar plastered Stephens, Aljamain Sterling faced Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender eliminator match. Sterling put Sandhagen to sleep in less than two minutes, becoming the first fighter to finish “Sand Man” and only the second person to defeat him. “Funkmaster” would win the Bantamweight title nine months later ... via disqualification.

5. Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen



This fight was basically to decide who would fight the champ next. A lot was unknown about this fighters as they hadn’t faced top of the line opponents yet. Aljo quickly proved he was “Him” by grabbing the back and subbing cory early pic.twitter.com/MKVjbTuFyh — BrayMMA (@BrayMMA84) December 7, 2023

Holly Holm

Opponent: Ronda Rousey

Event: UFC 193

One of the most iconic knockouts of all-time belongs to Holly Holm, who will welcome former Professional Fighters League (PFL) superstar, Kayla Harrison, to the Octagon this weekend. The brilliant finish occurred on Nov. 15, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia, against Ronda Rousey. It was the head kick heard around the world, and it was the knockout that obliterated Rousey’s undefeated record ... and fearsome mystique.

Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193 ⚡️



Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. pic.twitter.com/hE6iDqDmCQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 14, 2020

Kayla Harrison

Opponent: Courtney King

Event: Invicta FC 43

Kayla Harrison does not have a finish in UFC because she is making her highly-anticipated promotional debut at UFC 300. The two-time Jude Olympic gold medalist does have several finishes in other organizations, and by far, her most brutal stoppage came against Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 — a one-off fight to keep her active during her Professional Fighters League (PFL) run.

Harrison beat the breaks off of King, leaving her in a pool of her own blood.

Sodiq Yusuff

Opponent: Gabriel Benitez

Event: UFC 241

“Super” Sodiq Yusuff — who tangles with Diego Lopes on Saturday night — has three finishes in UFC. And his best one is from when he had the opportunity to compete on his first-ever PPV card, UFC 241. Yusuff knocked out Gabriel Benitez in the first round.

Pum!!! @Super_Sodiq con una derecha exacta para mandar al piso a Benitez #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/WI7cyw6svA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 18, 2019

Diego Lopes

Opponent: Gavin Tucker

Event: UFC Nashville

Lopes has made a considerable impact in a short amount of time with just three fights with the promotion, earning three “Performances of the Night” bonuses. After losing his Octagon debut to a Top 10-ranked fighter, Lopes rebounded against Gavin Tucker in spectacular fashion, becoming the first person to tap “Guv’Nor.”

STATEMENT MADE



Diego Lopes with a big win over Gavin Tucker #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/EXQwi3zx6l — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 6, 2023

