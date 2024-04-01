Cyborg: Musclebound Kayla Harrison getting pieced up at UFC 300 — ‘The problem is going to be speed’

I think Holly Holm’s hand speed and foot speed are going to be too much at the new weight. Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off when the problem is going to be speed. What did she do to increase her speed during camp? https://t.co/prTBkpDUTT

PFL veteran Kayla Harrison, a former lightweight champion who’s dabbled at 145 pounds, will need to cut all the way down to bantamweight in order to battle Holly Holm as part of the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Much has been made about Harrison’s decision to peel off the pounds, but in the end, her weight (or lack thereof) won’t be her downfall. That’s according to former UFC champion and one-time Holm opponent Cris Cyborg, who is training side-by-side with “The Preacher’s Daughter” in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I think Holly Holm’s hand speed and foot speed are going to be too much at the new weight,” Cyborg wrote on Twitter. “Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off when the problem is going to be speed. What did she do to increase her speed during camp?”

Harrison, 33, finished up her career in PFL with a unanimous decision victory over UFC veteran Aspen Ladd. The Olympic gold medalist spent the majority of her career inside the SmartCage, racking up a 16-1 record with 12 finishes. As for Holm, now 42, her record stands at 15-6 (1 NC) after a “No Contest” opposite Mayra Bueno Silva.

