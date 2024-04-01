Conor McGregor’s ‘Road House’ movie shatters Prime Video record with staggering 50 million global viewers

The new Road House movie, a remake of the 1989 cult classic, set an all-time record for Prime Video across its first two weekends, according to Deadline, racking up a whopping 50 million global viewers. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, Road House went direct to streaming (much to the chagrin of director Doug Liman) back on March 21.

“The groundbreaking, successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film’s cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our stellar cast. It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

McGregor, 35, is expected to make his UFC return at some point later this year, presumably against former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach Michael Chandler. No word yet on when or where that fight will take place, but “Notorious” is still “holding hope for June 29” at the promotion’s big-ticket pay-per-view (PPV) blockbuster in Las Vegas.