‘Sick and tired’ Max Holloway shreds critics, weight-watching fighters ahead of UFC 300 — ‘We’re not the same’

Former UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway, knows he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 back in early 2019, his last trip up to the lightweight division, so you don’t need to keep reminding him. In addition, he’s not going to let his misstep against “The Diamond” put a cap on his future goals.

Like fighting Justin Gaethje for the “BMF” belt at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

“Everybody keeps on bringing up the fight with Poirier, the 155 fight,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel (transcribed by Drake Riggs). “It is what it is, I said what I said. No excuses. I just had six weeks for that camp. This came, we had 10 or more weeks. I can’t even — I don’t even remember how long we had, that’s how long we had. So, at the end of the day, I feel strong. I feel great. I can’t wait to go out there and prove [it]. You guys want to see the difference? Tune in April 13. You’re gonna see the difference.”

Holloway, 32, is coming off back-to-back wins over Arnold Allen and Chan Sung Jung. As for Gaethje, three years older than “Blessed” at 35, he’s also the winner of two straight, decisioning Rafael Fiziev before stopping Poirier to win the “kind of stupid” BMF belt.

“I see the minds blown, being, ‘Oh, yeah, Max’s talking like this, weighing to heavyweight, Francis Ngannou, ask him to fight him,’” Holloway said. “Bring it on, brother. Think I care? That’s why me and you guys are different. This is why a lot of fighters is cut from a different cloth. Even some fighters is worried about certain weights. Why?

“If you’re on the pound-for-pound list, you should be willing to fight anybody. That’s what the pound-for-pound list is for, right? Ain’t that what the pound-for-pound list is for? I thought the pound-for-pound list was of not just their weight class. If you’re in a weight class, you’re No. 1 in your weight class. You’re a champion in your weight class, I mean. If you’re on the pound-for-pound list, that means pound-for-pound where you stand amongst these other pound-for-pound guys.”

“I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think, how I do, putting a limit on me,” Holloway concluded. “Just because you put a limit on yourself, don’t put a limit on others. You guys’ limit is sky, I’m reaching for the stars, other universes. We’re not the same.”

