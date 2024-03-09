Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight standouts Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena locked horns TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024) on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 299, which took place inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Burns was sitting pretty not too long ago, strangling Neil Magny (watch it) and beating up Jorge Masvidal with relatively little effort. Prior to all that, he took Khamzat Chimaev — who is among the scariest fighters on UFC’s roster — to the brink in one of 2022’s best fights (watch highlights).

Unfortunately, “El Durinho” accepted a short-notice opportunity to jump back into the No. 1 contender picture against Belal Muhammad and it all backfired.

Della Maddalena, meanwhile, was getting a massive step up in competition on South Beach. The Australian has climbed the ranks quickly, moving from Contenders Series to Top 5 opposition in less than three years (and just seven total fights). And he was doing it this evening behind enemy lines in Burns’ backyard.

In the end, the experience of Burns was almost too much to overcome for Della Maddalena, who dropped the first two rounds on the judges scorecards to roar back and register a brutal third round technical knockout (watch highlights).

Burns — afro fully braided — got a huge pop from his proud hometown crowd as Della Maddalena looked on seemingly non-plussed. Body kick, followed by a low kick from Burns got the action started in 170-pound showdown. High kick from Burns was blocked, but he used it to disguise a sneaky takedown. He was able to get behind Della Maddalena, who was real slippery on the ground. He was able to get back to his feet and to the cage as Burns changed levels and tried to get him back down to the canvas. Della Maddalena was finally able to shuck him off and grazed burns with a knee that was close to being illegal (but it wasn’t). Della Maddalena, a striker, tried to cut off Burns along the cage, but “Durinho” was able to escape danger. Della Maddalena settled for solid body work, and then a nice left hook counter, as Burns tried to close the distance. He was able to do that, and score another takedown, with 15 seconds on the clock.

It was a solid round for Burns, who used way more energy than the super reserved and economic Della Maddalena. He started to stalk Burns again to start the second stanza, but he got too close, and “Durinho” was able to snag a single and lock him up in a cradle position. Della Maddalena broke free and eventually returned to his feet, but he would have to do more ... and he did ... scoring with a hard shot. Burns, though, countered with a big elbow that did damage to Della Maddalena’s face. Burns bounced a big right hand off Della Maddalena’s forehead, which didn’t appear to faze the Aussie. Burns faked a takedown, which Della Maddalena bit on, then uncorked a massive overhand right. Moments later, he used the same single-leg/cradle takedown to get on top Della Maddalena with one minute remaining in the second round. Burns was able to get behind him and angle for a rear-naked choke, but he ran out of time.

Della Maddalena’s corner was calling for a finish between rounds, perhaps realizing their fighter was likely down two rounds on the judges scorecards. He came out with a little more urgency, but not much, landing a solid overhand right and then ripping to the body with follow up shots. Nice kick from Burns, but Della Maddalena made him pay with a hard counter shot. Burns clearly didn’t like it, immediately going for another takedown. He remained upright, though, trying to keep a now-bleeding Burns from getting him down to the canvas. He squatted, with Burns draped on top of him, looking for the referee to separate them. He didn’t. And Burns was able to slide further behind him, trying to get his forearm under his throat so he could strangle him unconscious. But then, in an instant, Della Maddalena exploded out, drilled Burns with a knee and “Durinho” crumbled instantly. Della Maddalena smelled blood in the water and started to unleash all sorts of fury over Burns — elbows, punches ... everything but the kitchen sink. The referee gave Burns all the time he needed — perhaps too much — but it was clear he was cooked.

Huge win for Della Maddalena, who called out Shavkat Rakhmonov during his post-fight speech.

What a lunatic.

Final result: Della Maddalena def. Burns via technical knockout (elbows) in round three — HIGHLIGHTS!

