Michael “Venom” Page — the long-time Bellator MMA standout who never won a title — made his long-awaited Octagon debut at UFC 299 TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., tangling with trash-talking fellow kickboxer, Kevin Holland.

“Trailblazer” was the ideal opponent for Page, a fighter seemingly trapped between two divisions, unable to really make headway in either outside of fun, entertaining scraps. And that left him open for another fun and engaging showdown with the debuting Page, 36, who has designs on testing himself against ranked opponents, not necessarily a Welterweight title run.

And when the dust settled in South Beach, it was as-advertised, with Page taking home a unanimous decision win in his Octagon debut after a fun back-and-forth, 15-minute battle with “Trailblazer.”

It was all Page in the opening round, his sideways karate style clearly flummoxed “Trailblazer,” who couldn’t figure out the truly unique style of “MVP.” The second round was much different, with Holland able to secure a takedown and put in some work on the ground; however, Page defended a choke well and was able to end the round upright, scoring a knockdown late. It was seemingly one round apiece heading into the third and final frame, but it was close, and whoever had the better final five minutes was probably going to take home the decision. And that man was Page, whose creative angles and dynamic striking just gave Holland fits all night long. He was under intense pressure, too, and delivered in spades.

Bellator ain’t so bad, eh?

Final result: Page def. Holland via unanimous decision

