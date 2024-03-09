Top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Petr Yan (No. 4) and Song Yadong (No. 7) hooked ‘em up TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024), kicking off UFC 299’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Yan went from undisputed 135-pound champion climbing the pound-for-pound ranks to three-fight losing streak almost overnight. He can thank Aljamain Sterling playing hand games and, of course, landing that “illegal” knee in a fight he was clearly winning (watch highlights).

Changes were made.

Yadong, meanwhile, has been steadily climbing the divisional ranks. The 26-year-old talent has won five of his last six bouts, showing steady improvement and tremendous knockout power in the process.

Two fighters heading in seemingly different directions; however, a win for either athlete would put him in the driver’s seat for the championship chase. And when the dust settled, it was Yan who dusted off another slow start en route to an active and dynamic unanimous decision win over a very game and durable Yadong.

Yan got quite the reception from the South Florida crowd during introductions, with Yadong getting showered with boos ... perhaps a hat tip to all those difficult decisions “No Mercy” has had to endure. He came out ready to rock, standing in the center of the cage and looking to mix it up early. Yadong went first, though, landing a low kick and snapping Yan’s head back with a lightning-fast jab. Yan then bit on the fake down attempt before finally landing a nice hard overhand right. Yan peppered Yadong’s mid-section with jabs, both fighters feinting and gauging distance along the way. Nice combination from Yan midway through the opening frame, working the body and finishing upstairs. Heavy leg kick from Yadong in response before firing a straight right hand down the middle. Nice kick to the body from Yan, which a counter shot upstairs from Yadong. With 90 seconds remaining in the round, Yan threw a lazy kick and Yadong made him pay, using his momentum to score a takedown. He tried to roll his way out, but it took him about a full minute before he returned to his feet. Yan tried to steal a takedown at the buzzer to even the score, but Yadong remained upright.

Strong round for Yadong, meaning Yan would have to open up with the offense or risk digging a deeper hole. Yadong was really using the fake takedowns to mess with Yan, who overreacted to every attempt, messing with his offensive flow. He was able to strong together a solid combination, then two upper cuts, with Yadong countering with a singular big shot. Two minute down and Yadong was able to get behind Yan along the cage, but he spun out and landed a very nice uppercut on the restart. The pair exchanged jabs, with Yan once again strafing the body. Yadong almost had another takedown in the center of the cage, but Yan was able to free his leg and then kick Yadong hard, twice, as he tried to get settled. Yan really starting to put his combinations together, with Yadong settling for singular shots. Then, with less than one minute in the round, he was able to take down Yadong and more or less even the judges scorecards.

Yadong was cut in the final flurry of the second stanza, blood streaming down the side of his face. Yan had turned the momentum, he just now had to maintain it in the third and final round — it was anyone’s fight to win. Yadong started with a spinning kick, but it was blocked. Yan faked an uppercut then went into a crazy Imananari roll takedown attempt, but it wasn’t there. Another spinning kick, but this time from Yan, who was still biting terribly on the fake takedown attempts. Nice uppercut from Yan, who was building behind a very stiff jab. Yadong was visibly tired, but continued to push a brutal pace. Yan whiffed on a crazy spinning backfist, looking to line up a Yadong finish with something spectacular, but it never came. Nice standing elbow from Yan along the fence, securing a takedown with little more than one minute remaining in the round. And that was all he needed to return to the win column, a place that he has not been since Oct. 2021.

That’s just crazy. Welcome back, champ.

Final result: Yan def. Yadong via unanimous decision

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.