Popular Instagram star and former Muay Thai standout, Sammy-Jo Luxton, made the most out of her second mixed martial arts (MMA) bout earlier today (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at FCC 37 from inside The Olympia in Liverpool England, as “Ghetto Cinderella” turned in a memorable 18-second knockout finish.

Luxton is well known on social media, but fight fans remember her from her days as a professional Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer. She amassed an impressive career record of 48-4 before transitioning to MMA in 2023. She ended up stopping Jodie Gormley with a one punch finish in her professional debut this past December.

On Saturday, Luxton made her official UFC Fight Pass debut in just her second pro bout. Her opponent, Agata Truskolaska, as coming off a submission loss in her own MMA debut so she wasn’t necessarily anything special. In fact, Luxton was a heavy favorite to utilize her experienced striking and quickly put the hurting on Truskolaska.

That’s exactly what happened the second the fight started. Luxton quickly moved in and launched heavy kicks and punches to hurt Truskolaska along the cage. Luxton eventually connected on a series of kicks that forced Truskolaska to cover up and the referee to step in. It was pretty decisive.

Luxton’s debut on UFC Fight Pass went exactly as planned and can be seen in the above video player. The young fighter will be one to watch as we get deeper into an already eventful year of combat sports.