Former President of the United States Donald Trump made another cageside appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Trump needed to travel quickly from his busy campaign stop in Georgia to witness the stacked PPV card firsthand.

Trump was ushered to the Octagon by UFC CEO Dana White following the opening main card bout between Petr Yan and Song Yadong. The former President got a huge pop from the Miami crowd as a Kid Rock song filled the arena. Trump said his hellos and then took his seat alongside the cage.

Check out Trump’s walk below:

DONALD TRUMP IS IN THE BUILDING! #UFC299 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/17fpb0T7bA — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 10, 2024

WE GOT TRUMP HERE TONIGHT WITH THE LOUDEST POP #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/pVQ7lmSxdl — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2024

It’s not a big surprise to see Trump out and about at a massive UFC card. He’s attended some of the biggest UFC events of all time — including his recent appearance at UFC 296 to cheer on Colby Covington — and was unlikely to miss UFC 299’s firepower. Politics aside, Trump has good taste in fights and always makes a grand entrance when he’s in town.

Trump will sit next to White for the next few hours as UFC 299 plays out in totality, including a massive main event rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and rival Marlon Vera. Catch all the action HERE.

