Video: Donald Trump jet sets from Georgia campaign stop, makes it just in time for UFC 299’s PPV main card in Miami

By Dan Hiergesell
Former President of the United States Donald Trump made another cageside appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Trump needed to travel quickly from his busy campaign stop in Georgia to witness the stacked PPV card firsthand.

Trump was ushered to the Octagon by UFC CEO Dana White following the opening main card bout between Petr Yan and Song Yadong. The former President got a huge pop from the Miami crowd as a Kid Rock song filled the arena. Trump said his hellos and then took his seat alongside the cage.

Check out Trump’s walk below:

It’s not a big surprise to see Trump out and about at a massive UFC card. He’s attended some of the biggest UFC events of all time — including his recent appearance at UFC 296 to cheer on Colby Covington — and was unlikely to miss UFC 299’s firepower. Politics aside, Trump has good taste in fights and always makes a grand entrance when he’s in town.

Trump will sit next to White for the next few hours as UFC 299 plays out in totality, including a massive main event rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and rival Marlon Vera. Catch all the action HERE.

BAD BLOOD BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., March 9, 2024, with another electric pay-per-view (PPV) card, headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between reigning Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O’Malley, running it back against No. 6-ranked contender (and former conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299’s co-main event, No. 3-seeded Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, squares off with surging No. 12-ranked Benoit Saint Denis in an action-packed showdown scheduled for five, five-minute rounds. UFC 299 will also feature the Octagon debut of Michael “Venom” Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

