With UFC 299 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and rival Marlon Vera, a co-headliner pitting lightweight staple Dustin Poirier against rising contender Benoit Saint Denis, and appearances by Kevin Holland, Gilbert Burns, and Petr Yan, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company CEO, Dana White.

For complete UFC 299 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.