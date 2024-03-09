 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 299 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

With UFC 299 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and rival Marlon Vera, a co-headliner pitting lightweight staple Dustin Poirier against rising contender Benoit Saint Denis, and appearances by Kevin Holland, Gilbert Burns, and Petr Yan, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company CEO, Dana White.

For complete UFC 299 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 299 live stream updates, video highlights, full fight results | O’Malley vs. Vera 2

View all 43 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania