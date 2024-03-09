Jack Della Maddalena pulled victory from the hands of Gilbert Burns earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., stopping “Durinho” with a stunning third-round TKO (knee and elbows).

This welterweight scrap was a back-and-forth affair in the opening round. Burns relied on his takedown attempts and grappling while Maddalena scored with punches from range. The streaking Australian seemed to do enough over the first five minutes to jump out ahead, but Burns went back to his takedowns in the second round and wouldn’t be denied. He was able to maintain control for the majority of the round and gained back the momentum.

It looked like Burns was going to eek out the third round as well with more control time along the cage, but Maddalena was able to finally escape his grasp. When Burns went to shoot in again Maddalena caught him with a huge knee. Burns fells to the canvas and Maddalena was in full pursuit with heavy elbows. The referee may have let it go a little longer than it should have, but it was a great stoppage for the surging Maddalena.

Check out the final moments below:

JACK DELLA FINISHES GILBERT LATE TO MOVE INTO THE TOP 10 #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/sJYdpqncZI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2024

