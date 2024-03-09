 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jack Della Maddalena shocks Gilbert Burns with wild knee TKO | UFC 299

By Dan Hiergesell
Jack Della Maddalena pulled victory from the hands of Gilbert Burns earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., stopping “Durinho” with a stunning third-round TKO (knee and elbows).

This welterweight scrap was a back-and-forth affair in the opening round. Burns relied on his takedown attempts and grappling while Maddalena scored with punches from range. The streaking Australian seemed to do enough over the first five minutes to jump out ahead, but Burns went back to his takedowns in the second round and wouldn’t be denied. He was able to maintain control for the majority of the round and gained back the momentum.

It looked like Burns was going to eek out the third round as well with more control time along the cage, but Maddalena was able to finally escape his grasp. When Burns went to shoot in again Maddalena caught him with a huge knee. Burns fells to the canvas and Maddalena was in full pursuit with heavy elbows. The referee may have let it go a little longer than it should have, but it was a great stoppage for the surging Maddalena.

Check out the final moments below:

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., March 9, 2024, with another electric pay-per-view (PPV) card, headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between reigning Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O'Malley, running it back against No. 6-ranked contender (and former conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299's co-main event, No. 3-seeded Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, squares off with surging No. 12-ranked Benoit Saint Denis in an action-packed showdown scheduled for five, five-minute rounds. UFC 299 will also feature the Octagon debut of Michael "Venom" Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and so much more!

