Curtis Blaydes pulled off an improbable comeback earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., stopping surging heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida with a second-round KO (punches).

Almeida dominated this fight from the opening bell. The Brazilian powerhouse successfully scored nine total takedowns over the first five minutes of action, which is a new heavyweight single round record. Things looked bleak for Blaydes after getting rag-dolled for the first time in his career.

Blaydes came out a little more aggressive on his feet to begin the second, but Almeida was more than willing to exchange. Almeida eventually went back to the well and shot in for a takedown. This time, “Razor” sprawled and landed a short uppercut under Almeida’s outreached arm and stunned the Brazilian. Blaydes continued to rain down hammer fists to the side of the head to eventually put Almeida out.

It was a little awkward in real time, but a nice finish nonetheless. Check out the final moments below:

CURTIS BLAYDES HANDS JAILTON ALMEIDA HIS FIRST UFC LOSS #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/lf3aiIdyKY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2024

Blaydes, 33, utilized his post-fight speech to call for a rematch with current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who is looking to stay active. Maybe the promotion decides to book that fight as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic settle their own score. We shall see.

For complete UFC 299 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.