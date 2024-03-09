Michel Pereira absolutely destroyed Michal Oleksiejczuk earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., stopping the UFC veteran with a rear-naked choke submission just 61 seconds into the first round.

Before the fight started, Pereira came out on fire during his walkout. The former welterweight contender put together an entire dance routine with his coach. It was pretty cool to see and certainly a good way for the Brazilian finisher to stand out among a crowded UFC roster.

Pereira, who was making just his second UFC appearance at 185 pounds, looked much bigger than Oleksiejczuk, who is somehow a former light heavyweight. “Demolidor” wasted little time using his longer range and superior power, crashing multiple kicks and knees into Oleksiejczuk’s body. Oleksiejczuk began to crumble and was backed into the cage. He started to cover up as Pereira grabbed a hold of his back, sunk in the choke, and forced the tap just over one minute into the fight.

Check out the final moments below along with Pereira’s memorable walkout:

Pereira, 30, has now won his last seven trips to the Octagon. After this win, he called for a quick turnaround at UFC 301 this coming May in his home country of Brazil. It’s only two months away, but Pereira took almost no damage in this fight and would be a great addition to UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro.

