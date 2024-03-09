Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) enters the meat of its pay-per-view (PPV) season TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024) with an absolutely loaded card from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. UFC 299’s main event will feature the fantastic rivalry between newly-minted Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O’Malley, putting his belt on the line for the first time ever against supremely confident challenger (and lone conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299’s co-main event, former interim Lightweight champion and perennial 155-pound title contender, Dustin Poirier, will attempt to protect his No. 3 ranking at the expense of surging French madman, Benoit Saint-Denis. We’ve also got the Octagon debut of Michael “Venom” Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and so much more!

IS IT THE “SUGA SHOW” OR “CHITO TIME?!?!?!?”

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 299 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (ESPN/ESPNN will simulcast the undercard action at 8 p.m. ET). We will then cover UFC 299’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 299 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “O’Malley vs. Vera 2.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 299 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 299 QUICK RESULTS:

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Yadong Song

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

C.J. Vergara vs. Asu Almabayev — Almabayev def. Vergara by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz — Wood def. Moroz by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

UFC 299 ESPN+ ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Related UFC Vegas 80 Loses Light Heavyweight Scrap In Final Moments

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: C.J. Vergara vs. Asu Almabayev

Round one: Almabayev stumbles Vergara with his first leg kick. Next one to the inside. Vergara feinting and switching stance with his hands down. Almabayev tries a spinning back kick, lands a couple low kicks, then shoots. Vergara sprawls initially, but Almabayev drives through and trips him at the base of the fence. Vergara back to his feet, Almabayev keeping the rear waist lock and one hook. Two minutes in. Almabayev looks for a suplex, can’t get his hooks in. Another mat return, still can’t keep Vergara down or secure the back with two minutes to go.

Vergara reverses position and knees the thigh. Almabayev reverses in turn, then separates. Spinning back kick and combo by Almabayev. Vergara comes back with a right cross, then lands a solid left hook with a minute to go. Nice double-leg by Almabayev puts him on top in half guard. Slick move to mount and strong hips to avoid a sweep. 10-9 Almabayev.

Round two: Vergara tries a flying knee and eats a low kick for his trouble. Low kick of his own in return. Nice head kick attempt. Vergara constantly switching stance. Counter right by Almabayev. One minute in. Nice lead right by Vergara, cracking body kick by Almabayev in return. Almabayev transitions from a front headlock to a single-leg to land on top in guard. Two minutes in. Almabayev playing tight, landing the occasional punch. Continuing to do steady work with two minutes to go.

Almabayev sitting down on some heavier punches as he moves to half guard and briefly considers an arm triangle. Hard elbows, more punches. Vergara works his way up and immediately gets dumped back down, nearly giving up back mount in the process. Almabayev landing punches from turtle with a minute to go. More heavy ground-and-pound from Almabayev. Vergara scrambles to his feet and eats a knee before the bell. 10-9 Almabayev.

Round three: Almabayev tries to spin, lands a low kick, and nearly shoots directly into Vergara’s shin. Nice uppercut by Amabayev, spinning back kick behind it. Vergara trying to pressure, blocks a head kick, gives up a single-leg. Almabayev tries to run the pipe before transitioning to the rear body lock and hunting the back a minute in. Both hooks in. Nice scramble from Vergara, who fires body kicks. Wheel kick just misses for Almabayev, who tries a shot and then blasts Vergara with a knee on the way up. Right hand by Vergara two minutes in. Vergara slips throwing a head kick and Almabayev takes top position at the base of the fence. Vergara quickly stands but Almabayev is latched on, trying to dump him back to the mat. Almabayev fighting for a single-leg with two minutes to go.

Almabayev exits with a flurry, tries a spinning back kick, then catches a body kick to answer with a low kick. Vergara wading after him and they trade body kicks. Almabayev catches one for a takedown into guard. He sticks in a hook as Vergara tries to scramble, looking for the other with a minute to go. Full back mount and looking for the RNC. ESPN+ crashes for the second time in two fights, so I miss the last 30 seconds, but considering Vergara didn’t finish him in that time it’s 10-9 for Almabayev.

Final result: Almabayev def. Vergara by unanimous decision

125 lbs.: Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz

Round one: They trade for around 15 seconds before Moroz times a takedown in center cage. Full guard for Moroz. Body punches, elbow upstairs. One minute in. More short punches from Moroz. Moroz staying busy, Wood, struggling to get anything going from her back. Two minutes in. Half guard for Moroz, threatening an arm triangle, nothing there. Two minutes to go.

Wood finally spins for a leg, but doesn’t manage to threaten much before Moroz retakes top position. Back to half guard with a minute to go. Moroz opens up with some heavier shots before the bell. 10-9 Moroz.

Round two: Solid right hand and body shots from Wood prompt Moroz to haul her to the fence. Good elbow and uppercut by Moroz before re-engaging. One minute in. Knees to the body from Moroz, who has double underhooks. Wood separates two minutes in and goes to work with strafing shots. Both women trading heat, hard teep by Wood. ESPN+ crashes mid-exchange, and when I reach the Fight Pass broadcast, Wood has just kicked Moroz in the groin. They trade for a bit, then tie up with two minutes to go.

They separate and trade at range. Heavy right hand by Wood. Moroz throwing a lot but getting the worst of these exchanges. There’s a nice knee from her. One minute to go. Wood denies a clinch and lands knees. Moroz 1-2, Wood check hook. Hard 1-2 by Wood, who tries to follow with a spinning back fist. Brutal left hook as they exchange, then a body kick and left hook. They slug it out until the bell. 10-9 Wood.

Round three: Heavy body kick from Moroz after both fire volleys at range. Moroz hauls her to the fence a minute in, Wood separates after eating a right hand. Wood catches a body kick and takes her down, but Moroz kicks her off and stands. Both throw combos, Moroz finds the mark with a pair of hard straight rights two minutes in. Front kick to the fence from Wood in return. Moroz with some solid shots in the clinch. 1-2. Moroz outworking her this round. Sharp jabs by Wood in center cage. Two minutes to go.

Wood answers a series of jabs with a clean right cross. Right cross by Wood in the center, then a left hook and counter jab. Wood picking her off with cleaner shots. Teep from Wood, who catches a body kick and lands another teep. One minute to go. Moroz ties up, only for Wood to knock her loopy with a spinning back fist on the break. Wood chasing her down and unloading in pursuit of the finish. Moroz manages to tie up but her legs are not there. Wood empties the tank but can’t put her away. 10-9 Wood.

Final result: Wood def. Moroz by split decision

Remember: MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 299’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.