UFC 299 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024) with a delicious pay-per-view (PPV) card, headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between colorful Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O’Malley, defending his 135-pound strap for the first time ever against awkward rival (and lone conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299’s special five-round Lightweight co-main event, No. 3-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, will attempt to return to the winner’s circle at the expense of surging French madman, Benoit Saint-Denis (No. 12). We’ve also got the electric Octagon debut of former Bellator MMA skull crusher, Michael “Venom” Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong and so much more! UFC 299’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (ESPN will simulcast the “late” portion at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+). Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

IT’S GOING TO BE LIT!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 299 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 299’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN+/ESPN — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 299 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.