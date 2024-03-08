 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Pray he’s healthy’ - MMA community reacts to terrifying Francis Ngannou KO loss | Knockout Chaos

Check out Anthony Joshua’s epic one-punch KO over Francis Ngannou RIGHT HERE!

By Dan Hiergesell
Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua laid waste to Francis Ngannou earlier tonight (Fri., March 8, 2024) LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ending the former UFC heavyweight champion with a scary knockout punch in the second round.

I guess the curse of Drake is still a thing.

Ngannou, who looked tremendous in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury late last year, was about a 3-1 underdog for his clash with Joshua on Friday. “Predator” looked so good in his fight against Fury that most believed he had a reasonable shot to upset Joshua and continue his disruption of boxing’s heavyweight best.

Unfortunately for Ngannou and the MMA community as a whole, Joshua wasn’t playing around. After scoring an impressive knockdown in the first round, Joshua followed his efforts up with another in the second. Ngannou mustered enough strength to return to his feet only to have Joshua deliver one of the most perfect right hands you’ll ever see that caught the former UFC champion flush and sent him into another dimension. Ngannou folded up and went crashing to the canvas where he lay for a good 60 seconds.

Ngannou, who had never been knocked out before in his professional combat career, eventually made his way back to his feet. However, the finish was absolutely brutal. One that some fighters never come back from. The MMA community quickly took to social media to discuss Ngannou’s scary loss following Joshua’s insane right hand.

Check out some of the reaction below:

For complete Ngannou vs. Joshua results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

