Staredowns! Watch O’Malley-Vera, Poirier-Saint Denis (and more) face off at UFC 299 weigh ins!

MIAMI MADNESS!
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and bitter rival Marlon Vera came face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh ins on Friday (video here), just one day in front of their UFC 299 pay-per-view main event on Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Watch “Suga” stare down “Chito” in the embedded video above.
More UFC 299 staredowns below:
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis:
Expecting fireworks from the very beginning in our co-main @DustinPoirier vs @BenoitSt_Denis
#UFC299 | TOMORROW
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena:
You don't want to miss this one @GilbertDurinho vs Jack Della Maddalena
#UFC299 | TOMORROW
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page:
This one will be ELECTRIC @Trailblaze2Top vs @MichaelPage247
#UFC299 | TOMORROW
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong:
No doubt this bantamweight matchup is going to deliver @PetrYanUFC vs @SongYadongLFG
#UFC299 | TOMORROW
Nothing left to do now except fight.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 299 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 299 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
