Staredowns! Watch O’Malley-Vera, Poirier-Saint Denis (and more) face off at UFC 299 weigh ins!

By Jesse Holland
MIAMI MADNESS!

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and bitter rival Marlon Vera came face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh ins on Friday (video here), just one day in front of their UFC 299 pay-per-view main event on Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Watch “Suga” stare down “Chito” in the embedded video above.

More UFC 299 staredowns below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis:

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena:

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page:

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

BAD BLOOD BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., March 9, 2024, with another electric pay-per-view (PPV) card, headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between reigning Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O’Malley, running it back against No. 6-ranked contender (and former conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299’s co-main event, No. 3-seeded Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, squares off with surging No. 12-ranked Benoit Saint Denis in an action-packed showdown scheduled for five, five-minute rounds. UFC 299 will also feature the Octagon debut of Michael “Venom” Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and so much more!

