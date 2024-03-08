Staredowns! Watch O’Malley-Vera, Poirier-Saint Denis (and more) face off at UFC 299 weigh ins!

Bantamweight gold on the line TOMORROW NIGHT @SugaSeanMMA vs @ChitoVeraUFC #UFC299 | SATURDAY | Live on ESPN+ PPV https://t.co/8nEKJDA0MU pic.twitter.com/RnoMFT6BHT

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and bitter rival Marlon Vera came face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh ins on Friday (video here), just one day in front of their UFC 299 pay-per-view main event on Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Watch “Suga” stare down “Chito” in the embedded video above.

More UFC 299 staredowns below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis:

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena:

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page:

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 299 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

