 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Israil Madrimov def. Magomed Kurbanov via TKO — Round 5, 2:20 — to win vacant WBA super welterweight title | Knockout Chaos

By Adam Guillen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Israil Madrimov continued his unbeaten hot streak by improving to 8-0-1 after putting on a blitzing performance by defeating Magomed Kurbanov via fifth-round technical knockout to win the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

The Uzbek-born fighter was in control the entire time, with Kurbanov unable to find and answer for his well-rounded attack, and not offering up much of his own. Madrimov’s controlled aggression was the story of the fight, and his ability to constantly switch stances without skipping a beat offensively was too much for Kurbanov to overcome.

The loss is the first for Kurbanov, who had racked up an impressive 25-0 record to start his boxing career, winning the vacant WBO International light middleweight title and the vacant WBO International light middleweight title, along the way.

“Knockout Chaos” will be headlined by Heavyweight fight between former champion Anthony Joshua and ex-UFC titleholder, Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, Zhang Zhilei faces Joseph Parker in another pivotal Heavyweight bout. All four men are hoping to make a splash in victory in order to lock down a title fight against the winner of the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, who collide for the WBC strap later this year.

LIVE! Stream ‘KNOCKOUT CHAOS’ On PPV

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

For more “Knockout Chaos” results and highlights click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania