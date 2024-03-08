Busted! Jake Paul poster photoshops old pic of young Mike Tyson to hide ‘shamelessness’ of boxing grift

i’ve just found the original photo of Mike Tyson from the Jake Paul poster, it was taken 19 years ago and they photoshopped a recent tattoo on it to make it look like a recent picture we are dealing with levels of shamelessness that we have never seen before pic.twitter.com/k26NoBCK4x

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be 58 years old by the time he steps into the ring against 27 year-old celebrity pugilist Jake Paul. And without sounding disrespectful, Tyson looks 58 — which is probably why promoters used a photo from 2005 for the official event poster, released in advance of their July 20 showdown in Texas.

Here’s the official “Paul vs. Tyson” poster:

Here’s what Tyson looks like in 2024:

Quite the difference.

The Paul vs. Tyson news was met with a collective groan from the combat sports community, forcing “The Problem Child” to defend himself (and the booking) on social media. Their heavyweight contest is expected to be an exhibition bout, but that hasn’t stopped opportunistic bookies from laying odds on the mid-summer showdown.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”

