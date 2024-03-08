 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Gavin Gwynne’s corner throws in the towel, Mark Chamberlain finishes him anyway | Knockout Chaos

By Adam Guillen
Mark Chamberlain continued his winning ways earlier today (Fri., March 8, 2024) defeating Gavin Gwynne via fourth round technical knockout on the main card of “Knockout Chaos” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to win the WBC International Lightweight title.

From the jump, Chamberlain showed he was the superior striker, unloading his entire arsenal of body shots and laser-precise jabs that bothered Gwynne throughout. By round three, Gywnne’s knot above his right eye was growing by the second. In round four, Chamberlain picked up the pace and unloaded a hefty combination that forced the stoppage.

It was a call that was going to come sooner, rather than later because the referee was closely monitoring Gwynne’s eye, which was nearly shut. Interestingly enough, Gwynne’s corner had thrown in the towel but the referee had his back turned and didn’t see it, though the fight was stopped seconds later. The Welsh boxer suffered his first loss in three years, while Chamberlain improves to 15-0.

“Knockout Chaos” will feature a Heavyweight fight between former champion Anthony Joshua and ex-UFC titleholder, Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, Zhang Zhilei faces Joseph Parker in another pivotal Heavyweight bout.

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

