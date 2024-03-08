With “Knockout Chaos” a wrap after an exciting day (Fri., March 8, 2024) of fights LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, fight fans can now check out the official post-fight press conference for all the best reaction.

On a day that featured a massive main event clash between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing superstar Anthony Joshua, a co-headliner featuring Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker for the interim WBO Heavyweight title, and a collection of high-level undercard matchups, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 8 p.m. ET and can be seen in the above video player. It will feature some of the biggest stars from the card, as well as Matchroom Boxing chairman, Eddie Hearn.

