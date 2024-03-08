Video: Tom Aspinall nearly rage-quits UFC after failing to break Francis Ngannou’s ‘ridiculous’ punch machine record

Tom Aspinall readily admits that he does not hit as hard as Francis Ngannou.

That said, the interim UFC heavyweight champion can’t even come close to the 129,161 units registered by “The Predator” back in late 2017, when the Cameroonian power puncher set a world record inside the UFC Performance Institute.

A record that was later disputed by this heavy-hitting middleweight.

“No, he can’t have gotten 129,000,” Aspinall said on YouTube. “If he did 129,000 and I did 40,000 that is ridiculous stuff. I think there’s something going on there. I might quit. I’m thinking about quitting. It must be different, it must be. I don’t punch as hard as Francis Ngannou, I’m aware of that. But I’m not 100,000 behind him, you know what I mean? Definitely not. He doesn’t punch three times harder than me. He definitely punches harder than me. But three times harder? I’m blaming the machine.”

I think all 129,161 units landed during this toe-curling knockout.

No doubt Ngannou will try to put some of that “ridiculous” power to good use when he collides with former unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua as part of the “Knockout Chaos” pay-per-view (PPV) event on DAZN (stream it here).

“We saw in the last fight that Ngannou is a devastating puncher, he has dynamite in his fists,” Aspinall said. “Boxers are not used to the angles that MMA fighters throw punches at, you’ll see Ngannou dipping to the side and coming over the top. Ngannou is the underdog, after the last fight I’m surprised, whoever lands first with one of those big bombs will get the win.”

We’ll find out in just a few hours.

