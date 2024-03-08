Francis Ngannou is healthy and in good spirits following a devasting knockout loss at the hands of Anthony Joshua earlier tonight (Fri., March 8, 2024) LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was one of the most vicious knockouts you might ever see.

In fact, the MMA community was praying for Ngannou’s health after the fight. At least Ngannou banked $20 million for the loss.

Ngannou, who looked good in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury last October, was scoring some good left hooks in the early going of Friday’s main event. However, once Joshua got his timing his right hand started to fly and Ngannou had nowhere to go. After Joshua claimed a knockdown in the first round he followed that up with two more in the second. The final one left Ngannou unconscious looking up at the ceiling of the Kingdom Arena.

The oddsmakers may had pegged Joshua as the betting favorite against Ngannou, but few thought the fight would end this quickly and in such a cruel fashion. Luckily, Ngannou was able to make it back to his feet and walk around the ring following the gnarly knockout loss. About an hour later he took to social media to offer his first statement and let fight fans know he will return.

Sorry guys I let you all down Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day.

Thank you all for the love ❤️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 9, 2024

“Sorry guys I let you all down. Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love,” wrote Ngannou.

For complete Ngannou vs. Joshua results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.