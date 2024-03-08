Francis Ngannou got checked earlier today (Fri., March 8, 2024) LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the former UFC heavyweight champion was knocked out cold in his boxing superfight against U.K. superstar Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou looked more comfortable in the early going of this fight than he did against Tyson Fury late last year. He found a home for a few good left hooks that checked Joshua. AJ leaned more on his jab and some solid work to the body. That was until Joshua uncorked a massive right hand that planted Ngannou on his butt. The former UFC heavyweight champion took nearly eight seconds to return to his feet.

Ngannou kept advancing in the second round, but Joshua was there again to land a powerful right hand that stuck “Predator.” Later in the round Joshua landed another huge right hand. Ngannou crashed to the canvas, but the former UFC king returned to his feet once more and kept fighting. The second the fight resumed Joshua clobbered Ngannou with one more right hand that melted “Predator” and left him looking up at the ceiling for a good minute. It was downright sensational.

Check out the full fight highlights above and more footage below:

