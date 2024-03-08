 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Upset special! Watch Louis Greene ignite Joshua vs. Ngannou ‘Prelims’ with lightning-fast Jack McGann finish | Knockout Chaos

By Jesse Holland
That was fast.

Jack McGann suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career and fell short of his quest to compete for the WBC Silver Welterweight Championship after getting dropped and stopped by “Medway Mauler” Louis Greene as part of the “Knockout Chaos” preliminary card (watch it here) on Fri. (March 8) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Greene (17-4, 11 KOs) moves on to rematch Sam Gilley later this year with the WBC Silver Welterweight title up for grabs. The British “Magic Man” captured a unanimous decision victory over Greene — dropping him in the fifth round — when they first went to war at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, back in Oct. 2021.

A date and location for that rematch has yet to be determined.

“Knockout Chaos” will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between former unified champion Anthony Joshua and UFC veteran Francis Ngannou. Elsewhere on the card, Zhang Zhilei rumbles with Joseph Parker in the co-main event. All four combatants are hoping to be next in line to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, who collide for the WBC strap later this year.

