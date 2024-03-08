 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua live fight stream, highlights | ‘Knockout Chaos’

For the second time in six months, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou, will return to the boxing ring opposite a top talent in knockout artist, Anthony Joshua, TONIGHT (Fri. March 8, 2024) in the main event of the “Knockout Chaos” event inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou may not have gotten the nod back in October versus Tyson Fury, but scoring a knockdown in a split-decision loss went a long way in earning “The Predator” some boxing legitimacy ... as well as another massive paycheck! Now a ranked Heavyweight contender, Ngannou aims to step into the ring against another of boxing’s best and leave with a victory this time around.

Joshua, meanwhile, is still rebuilding from a pair of losses to Oleksandr Usyk. He’s won three straight since losing his Heavyweight titles, and his most recent performance was a flawless knockout win over veteran contender Otto Wallin. This is his most high-profile match since those bouts against Usyk, and Joshua has an opportunity here to potentially score another title bout afterward if victorious.

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the ring ...

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Round One

Similar to the Fury bout, Ngannou was looking for his counter left hook right away. Joshua probed with has jab and feinted actively. Joshua found a home for his body jab. “The Predator” answered with a right hand around the guard, but Joshua returned the favor with a much more massive right hand that floored the former UFC champion! Ngannou seems to have his wits about him when back on his feet, and Joshua is patient until the bell.

10-8 Joshua

Round Two

Round Three

Round Four

Round Five

Round Six

Round Seven

Round Eight

Round Nine

Round Ten

Official Result:

