Drake curse? Bettors panic as Drizzy drops $615,000 bet on Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is a hefty underdog against Anthony Joshua.

That didn’t stop hip hop star “Drake” from dropping a $615,000 bet on “The Predator” to score the upset in the “Knockout Chaos” main event, which goes down later today (Fri., March 8, 2024) on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Maybe he’s trying to recoup the $700,000 he lost on Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Considering Drake’s spotty (some might say atrocious) betting record, it’s no surprise that fight fans are rethinking their wagers, with social media reactions ranging from “Bet on AJ everyone” to “Bro is messing up my picks with that Drake betting curse lol.”

Hard to count Ngannou out after this industry-shifting performance.

“The Predator” may continue to work his way up the WBC rankings if he manages to defeat Joshua in Riyadh. A loss, however, could finally send Ngannou to PFL MMA, where heavyweight kingpin Renan Ferreira patiently awaits the former UFC champ.

For much more on Ngannou’s upcoming fight against Joshua click here.