Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live stream: Watch ‘Knockout Chaos’ free ‘Prelims’ fights

Free fights!

Before Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou collide on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) later today (Fri., March 8, 2024), fight fans can watch the free preliminary card stream from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the YouTube video embedded above.

That’s where Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) will collide with Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KOs) across 10 rounds of Super Welterweight action. In addition, United Kingdom hero, Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs), throws hands with Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KOs) of Czech Republic in a four-round Heavyweight clash.

Elsewhere on the card, Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia battles Mexico’s Christian Lopez Flores (14-35-2, 12 KOs), a six-round Super Lightweight affair that follows the eight-round Heavyweight tilt pitting Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ukraine against stateside standout Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs).

“Knockout Chaos” Quick Results From “Prelims:”

Super Welterweight: Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight: Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc — Fury def. Svarc via unanimous decision

Super Lightweight: Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores — Almaayouf def. Flores via unanimous decision

Heavyweight: Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres — Novytskyi def. Torres via knockout in round three

For much more on the Joshua vs. Ngannou boxing spectacle in Riyadh click here.