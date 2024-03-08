 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live stream: Watch ‘Knockout Chaos’ free ‘Prelims’ fights

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Free fights!

Before Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou collide on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) later today (Fri., March 8, 2024), fight fans can watch the free preliminary card stream from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the YouTube video embedded above.

That’s where Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) will collide with Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KOs) across 10 rounds of Super Welterweight action. In addition, United Kingdom hero, Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs), throws hands with Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KOs) of Czech Republic in a four-round Heavyweight clash.

Elsewhere on the card, Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia battles Mexico’s Christian Lopez Flores (14-35-2, 12 KOs), a six-round Super Lightweight affair that follows the eight-round Heavyweight tilt pitting Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ukraine against stateside standout Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs).

Knockout Chaos” Quick Results From “Prelims:”

Super Welterweight: Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene
Heavyweight: Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc — Fury def. Svarc via unanimous decision
Super Lightweight: Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores — Almaayouf def. Flores via unanimous decision
Heavyweight: Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres — Novytskyi def. Torres via knockout in round three

LIVE! Stream ‘KNOCKOUT CHAOS’ On PPV

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

For much more on the Joshua vs. Ngannou boxing spectacle in Riyadh click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania