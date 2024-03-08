 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time will Francis Ngannou fight Anthony Joshua? | ‘Knockout Chaos’ ring walks

TLDR: Ring walks for “Knockout Chaos” main event are expected at 6:20 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou will be back in the boxing ring later today (Fri., March 8, 2024) LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin takes on boxing superstar, Anthony Joshua, in the “Knockout Chaos” pay-per-view (PPV) main event (live results here).

This is not an ordinary matchup on paper.

Joshua is a life-long boxer who has fought and won against some of the best Heavyweight talent of the past decade. He’s one of the biggest stars in boxing today and a handful for any pugilist entering the ring. Ngannou, on the other hand, has dedicated the past 10 years of his professional life to mixed martial arts (MMA) and is just starting to get his feet wet as a boxer.

However, Ngannou’s unmatched punching power and ability to deliver a knockout blow make him an intriguing addition to boxing’s Heavyweight elite. He nearly defeated Tyson Fury in his boxing debut late last year (watch highlights) and looks to be taking to the sport very well. He’ll be a betting underdog this evening against Joshua (full odds here), but “Predator” won’t shock anyone if he walks away victorious.

Indeed, the Heavyweight clash is one of the most anticipated matchups in combat sports this year. But, with the boxing match being scheduled on a Friday in Saudi Arabia what can fight fans expect Ngannou and Joshua to actually make their respective walks to the ring?

Boxing cards are finnicky and often feature a fluctuating start time for main events, but if everything goes as planned Joshua vs. Ngannou is expected to begin around 6:20 p.m. ET.

Their Heavyweight clash could be backed up just a little bit if the undercard goes longer than expected. This includes a co-main event heavyweight clash between Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker for the interim WBO Heavyweight title.

Don’t blink.

